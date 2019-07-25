Cloudentity : Appoints Cyber Security Veteran Jasen Meece as Chief Executive Officer and Company Co-Founder Nathanael Coffing as Chief Strategy Officer

SEATTLE, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudentity, a leader in cloud Identity and enforcement for Users, Services and Things, today announced the appointments of Jasen Meece as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-Founder Nathanael Coffing as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), effective immediately.

Meece brings over 20 years of technology leadership experience including senior executive roles at IBM and Oracle. More recently he served as President of Gurucul and Qubera (acquired by KPMG). In his new role as Cloudentity CEO, Meece will focus on executing the company's growth strategy. Meece earned his MBA degree from Arizona State University.

Coffing, a highly respected technology visionary, predicted the trend of identity on everything and will focus on Cloudentity solutions and technology direction as the CSO. This will ensure all products remain at the forefront of the most advanced cloud-native offerings in today's privacy centric, zero trust security market. Prior to co-founding Cloudentity and serving as the CEO since 2017, Coffing was co-founder and Vice President of Business Development for Syntegrity, a stalwart identity and access management (IAM) consultancy serving global enterprises such as Oracle/Sun Microsystems and ForgeRock. Previously, Coffing helped build and lead several technology startups.

"Jasen brings an impressive level of strategic leadership, team development experience, and vast expertise in identity management, cyber security and cloud technology that will help take us to the next level," said Nathanael Coffing.

"Positioning Nathanael and Jasen in these new roles offers the market an amazing focus on client satisfaction and managing profitable business growth which is not often seen in early stage investor-backed companies," said Yong-Gon Chon, board advisor at Cloudentity. "Working together, we continue to drive Cloudentity's leadership position as the first-to-market identity on everything provider that enterprises sorely need to support responsible digital transformation."

"I am excited to help lead Cloudentity to further heights of success as we continue to innovate with our proven platform that is crucial to any enterprise utilizing cloud focused APIs and Applications – both rapidly and securely," said Jasen Meece. "For more than a decade, I have been focused on helping enterprises mitigate cyber threats with advanced cloud security and IAM solutions, so I am very excited to lead this forward-looking and very talented team as the Cloudentity CEO."

Are you attending Black Hat USA 2019 in Las Vegas? Jasen Meece will be there August 6 – 8, 2019. To schedule a meeting, please send a request to media@cloudentity.com.

About Cloudentity

Cloudentity brings an unparalleled combination Identity and Distributed Enforcement to cloud-hybrid APIs and Applications that drive collaboration. The advanced architecture creates a seamless integration of authorization with security policy management that allows companies to visualize their security in the context of real-world threats. All while creating a full audit trail of policy enforcement that provides compliance in an increasingly complex world of legal compliance. Founded in 2017 and named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner that same year, Cloudentity is based in Seattle, Washington with customers in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at https://cloudentity.com. Follow us at https://twitter.com/CloudentityTEAM.

