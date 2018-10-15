Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cloudera : Appoints Vinod Ganesan as India Country Head

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 05:38am CEST

IT industry veteran to lead Indian enterprises on customer-driven journey through data

NEW DELHI, October 15, 2018 - Cloudera, Inc., (NYSE: CLDR), the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud,has appointed Vinod Ganesan as Country Manager for India. Vinod will drive Cloudera's growth in the region, expand its customer base and help organizations enhance the measurable benefits of big data through machine learning and analytics.

With over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, Vinod brings with him a strong track record of creating and leading high-performing teams to spur business growth, develop C-level strategies, establish strong partner ecosystem and drive employee engagement. Prior to joining Cloudera, Vinod was Head of BFSI vertical at Hitachi Data Systems. He has also worked with other leading technology companies such as Sun Microsystems, Veritas Technologies, Compaq HP, and Ontrack Solution Pvt. Ltd.

'India is a critical market for us and is poised to dramatically accelerate the adoption of disruptive technologies in the coming years. With Vinod's rich industry experience and strong business acumen, he is the ideal choice for Cloudera to lead organizations in India on their digital transformation journeys through artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics. His expertise will help us to further accelerate our growth in the region.' said Mark Micallef, Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan at Cloudera.

Speaking on his appointment, Ganesan said 'Cloudera has established a strong market leadership and mindshare in India and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead and drive repeatable success with Cloudera's machine learning and advanced analytics solutions. I look forward to working with our team to help organizations in India embark on their customer-driven journey through data.'

Vinod's appointment comes shortly after Cloudera announced the appointment of Scott Aronson as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Services. Scott has more than 20 years of experience across organizations such as Medallia, VMware, Pivotal Software and Silicon Valley venture capital firm Greylock Partners.

Additional Resources

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. We deliver the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud. The world's largest enterprises trust Cloudera to help solve their most challenging business problems. Learn more at cloudera.com

Connect with Cloudera

About Cloudera: cloudera.com/more/about.html

Red our VISION blog: vision.cloudera.com/ and Engineering blog: blog.cloudera.com/

Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/cloudera

Visit us on Facebook: facebook.com/cloudera

See us on YouTube: youtube.com/user/clouderahadoop/featured

Join the Cloudera Community: community.cloudera.com/

Read about our customers' successes: cloudera.com/more/customers.html

For information on Cloudera Enterprise and SDX:cloudera.com/products/sdx.html

Cloudera andassociated marks and trademarks are registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Cloudera's offerings. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'will,' 'plan,' 'expect,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Form S-1 Registration Statement, and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Cloudera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Disclaimer

Cloudera Inc. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 03:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:53aSERCO : Exhibition uses arts to help community members affected by mental health
PU
01:48aCHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT : ruling party expels Huarong ex-chairman over suspected graft
RE
01:48aHEIJMANS : Wintrack II contract Heijmans-Europoles and TenneT terminated
PU
01:48aMORTGAGE CHOICE : Home loan demand fell in August, according to new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), suggesting that t…
PU
01:48aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Seeks Long-Stop Extension For Lock-Up Agreement
DJ
01:46aSEARS THROUGH THE YEARS : from watch seller to tower builder
AQ
01:46aCECONOMY : CEO Leaves With Immediate Effect; CFO Negotiating Exit
DJ
01:46aCASINO GROUP : Twelve supermarkets and hypermarkets operated by the Quattrucci family join the Casino Group
GL
01:43aJCDECAUX : Update on JCDecaux’s proposed acquisition of APN Outdoor in Australia
PU
01:43aFACC : increases sales in 1st half 2018/19 and confirms its outlook for the full year
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING : ROCHE : Kadcyla reduced the risk of disease recurring in people with HER2-positive early breas..
2SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE - SEARS CEO STEPS IN FOR BANKRUPTCY FINANCING: sources
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : STC, Nokia announce region-first LTE air-to-ground trial network at GITEX 2018
4Asian shares resume decline, Saudi tensions lift oil prices
5AUSTRALIAN BAUXITE LTD : Australian Bauxite Ltd ALCORE Reaches 1st Milestone - December Production on Target
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.