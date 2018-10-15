Cloudera : Appoints Vinod Ganesan as India Country Head

IT industry veteran to lead Indian enterprises on customer-driven journey through data

NEW DELHI, October 15, 2018 - Cloudera, Inc., (NYSE: CLDR), the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud,has appointed Vinod Ganesan as Country Manager for India. Vinod will drive Cloudera's growth in the region, expand its customer base and help organizations enhance the measurable benefits of big data through machine learning and analytics.

With over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, Vinod brings with him a strong track record of creating and leading high-performing teams to spur business growth, develop C-level strategies, establish strong partner ecosystem and drive employee engagement. Prior to joining Cloudera, Vinod was Head of BFSI vertical at Hitachi Data Systems. He has also worked with other leading technology companies such as Sun Microsystems, Veritas Technologies, Compaq HP, and Ontrack Solution Pvt. Ltd.

'India is a critical market for us and is poised to dramatically accelerate the adoption of disruptive technologies in the coming years. With Vinod's rich industry experience and strong business acumen, he is the ideal choice for Cloudera to lead organizations in India on their digital transformation journeys through artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics. His expertise will help us to further accelerate our growth in the region.' said Mark Micallef, Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan at Cloudera.

Speaking on his appointment, Ganesan said 'Cloudera has established a strong market leadership and mindshare in India and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead and drive repeatable success with Cloudera's machine learning and advanced analytics solutions. I look forward to working with our team to help organizations in India embark on their customer-driven journey through data.'

Vinod's appointment comes shortly after Cloudera announced the appointment of Scott Aronson as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Services. Scott has more than 20 years of experience across organizations such as Medallia, VMware, Pivotal Software and Silicon Valley venture capital firm Greylock Partners.

