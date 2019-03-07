Cloudflare Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape DDoS Prevention Solutions Report

Cloudflare,
the leading Internet performance and security company, today announced
that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide DDoS
Prevention Solutions 2019 Vendor Assessment (doc #US43699318, March
2019), among nine other vendors. The IDC MarketScape recognized
Cloudflare for its strengths, including rapid onboarding process, unique
architecture, flexible pricing options, and unmetered and always-on DDoS
protection.
According to the report, “Customer feedback praised Cloudflare for its
customer support, and customers were happy that support was present from
implementation of the service to the end and continued to assist them
every step of the way. Customers described Cloudflare as a ‘good value’
service for DDoS prevention.”
The report also noted, “Cloudflare's architecture presents a unified
view of attacks across integrated stack of network, DNS, and
application. Since there is no hardware component to the solution,
Cloudflare can provide a cost-effective, yet high-value solution that
does not consist of any upfront hardware costs or need for an
OEM/third-party hardware vendor.”
“At Cloudflare we are focused on helping to build a better Internet, and
a huge part of that is by providing unparalleled protection against DDoS
attacks of all kinds,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of
Cloudflare. “Being recognized as a leader by the IDC MarketScape is an
indication that we’re addressing our customers’ needs and making the
Internet better for users everywhere.”
Cloudflare continues to add to its network, which now includes 165+
points of presence in 76 countries. The company announced
that it was offering unmetered mitigation for all DDoS attacks in
September 2017.
For more information, check out an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape:
Worldwide DDoS Prevention Solutions 2019 Vendor Assessment here.
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview
of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications
technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology
utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and
quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of
each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a
clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities
and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and
telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework
also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the
strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com
/ @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Today
the company runs one of the world’s largest networks that powers more
than 10 trillion requests per month, which is nearly 10 percent of all
Internet requests. Cloudflare protects and accelerates any Internet
application online without adding hardware, installing software, or
changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have
all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which
gets smarter with each new site added. As a result, they see significant
improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks.
Cloudflare was recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology
Pioneer, named the Most Innovative Network & Internet Technology Company
for two years running by the Wall Street Journal, and ranked among the
world's 50 most innovative companies by Fast Company. Headquartered in
San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL,
New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Washington, D.C., London, Munich, Beijing,
Singapore, and Sydney.
