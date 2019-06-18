Cloudian Announces New Object Storage Solution for VMware Cloud Provider Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced a fully native S3-compatible object storage solution for VMware Cloud Providers that is managed directly from VMware vCloud Director, a key component of the VMware Cloud Provider Platform. The Cloudian solution gives VMware Cloud Providers a limitlessly scalable, cost-effective and feature-rich storage foundation for delivering new and enhanced value-add services to their customers. In turn, these services will enable customers to achieve their capacity-intensive data protection, management and analytics objectives by leveraging the rapidly growing ecosystem of S3-compatible applications.



Within the public cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) market, IDC forecasts that cloud storage services revenues will reach $20 billion in 2019 and more than double to $44 billion by 2022.1 At the same time, the S3 API has emerged as the de facto standard for cloud storage and the common language for integrating on-premises and cloud storage in an increasing hybrid cloud-dominant world. Independent cloud providers are well-positioned to capitalize on these market opportunities because of their specialization, multi-source flexibility and geographic diversity.

In addition to fully native S3 API compatibility, Cloudian offers the ability to start small and grow without interruption to an exabyte of storage. Other key Cloudian features include multi-tenant resource pooling, integrated management tools such as billing and quality of service controls, data encryption and Write Once, Read Many (WORM) for security and compliance, and geo-distribution for easily managing storage across multiple data centers.

With Cloudian Object Storage for vCloud Director, VMware Cloud Providers can draw on these benefits and Cloudian’s technology solutions partnerships to deliver an enhanced range of high value-add services, including:

Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS).

Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS).

Archive-as-a-Service (AaaS).

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS).

Big Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS).

Containers-as-a-Service (CaaS).

Software development.

VMware Cloud Providers can deploy Cloudian as a storage appliance or as software-defined storage anywhere in the world. In either case, vCloud Director manages the storage, all from a single location if desired, and provides native automation of workflows.

Cloudian Object Storage for vCloud Director is expected to be available in July 2019. VMware Cloud Providers can learn more about it at https://cloudian.com/vmware/ .

Supporting Quotes

“VMware Cloud Providers are trusted advisors for customers in their cloud journey, and VMware vCloud Director offers an open, extensible architecture that enables VMware to provide the ubiquitous digital foundation in support of our customers’ and partners’ digital transformation,” said Rajeev Bhardwaj, vice president, product management, cloud provider software business unit, at VMware. “Cloudian Object Storage for vCloud Director will further enable our partners to capture the opportunity for managed services and extend their relationship with their enterprise customers beyond providing only basic cloud infrastructure-as-a-service.”

“Our customers increasingly demand S3-compatible storage to capitalize on both the growing ecosystem and unbeatable economics of this storage technology,” said William Bell, executive vice president of products at phoenixNAP. “We can now provide the benefits of Cloudian’s proven S3-based solution within a vCloud Director-managed environment that unifies all their storage, further reinforcing the outstanding value and service we deliver.”

“For our clients, cloud is no longer a strategic goal in itself. It is simply a means to other genuinely strategic ends, whether that’s monetizing data through cloud-based data insights, managing and protecting data flows amid global collaboration, or preparing for rapid growth,” said Julian Box, founder and CEO, Calligo. “The combined Cloudian-VMware solution delivers the highly scalable, cost-effective storage platform needed to support such forward-looking data optimization goals, and as an early adopter of innovative technology, we’re excited about leveraging it to deliver even greater value in this rapidly changing cloud environment.”

“With VMware-powered clouds serving nearly 150,000 enterprise customers through its network of more than 4,000 cloud providers, VMware cloud infrastructure is driving the 4th ‘megacloud,’” said Michael Tso, CEO at Cloudian. “Through the solution announced today, Cloudian and VMware will help meet the evolving storage needs of these providers and customers. I would also note the significance of this announcement in reinforcing the S3 API as the de facto standard of public and private cloud storage, Cloudian’s leadership in S3-compatible object storage and the many benefits our technology provides, including limitless scalability, multi-tenancy, geo-distribution, and flexible data security and lifecycle management tools.”

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at www.cloudian.com .

VMware, vCloud, vCloud Director, and VMware Cloud Provider are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

