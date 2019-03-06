Cloudian Closes Fiscal Year as Most Widely Deployed Independent Object Storage Provider

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian today highlighted its continued growth and momentum for the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2019, delivering its fourth consecutive year of record revenue and increasing its customer base by 80 percent. The company now has more than 300 customers, making it the most widely adopted independent provider of object storage solutions. In the fourth quarter alone, Cloudian shipped 250 PB of appliances, a 6X increase over the prior year. This success is further testament to the company’s leading role helping users manage and protect data in hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments.



Other highlights for the year include:

Unveiling of Cloudian’s HyperStore Test Drive on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), building on the company’s previous multi-cloud integration with GCP as well as AWS and Azure.

(GCP), building on the company’s previous multi-cloud integration with GCP as well as AWS and Azure. $94 million in new investment (Series E), the largest round to date for any object storage company, bringing Cloudian’s total funding to $173 million.

(Series E), the largest round to date for any object storage company, bringing Cloudian’s total funding to $173 million. Launch of HyperStore 7 , recently named Product of the Year for Software-defined and Cloud Storage by Storage magazine.

, recently named Product of the Year for Software-defined and Cloud Storage by Storage magazine. Rapid integration of Infinity Storage acquisition, with launch of HyperFile, doubling of the file system engineering and support team and 25 percent of new customers deploying HyperFile .

. New and enhanced partnerships with Cisco, HPE, Hyland, Milestone, NVIDIA, Pure Storage, Quantum, Rubrik, Telestream and Veeam, as demand for S3-API compatible solutions grows.

with Cisco, HPE, Hyland, Milestone, NVIDIA, Pure Storage, Quantum, Rubrik, Telestream and Veeam, as demand for S3-API compatible solutions grows. Notable customer wins in use cases such as financial services, healthcare and life sciences, big data, IoT, video surveillance, and media and entertainment.

in use cases such as financial services, healthcare and life sciences, big data, IoT, video surveillance, and media and entertainment. 140 new reseller partners, bringing the total to more than 350 partners around the globe, including CDW and World Wide Technology.

“Only object storage can provide the massive scalability, geo-distribution and metadata search capabilities that enterprises need to manage—and maximize the value of—their ever-growing data volumes,” said Michael Tso, CEO of Cloudian. “Cloudian is the only object storage platform architected from the start to be fully compatible with the S3 protocol, the de facto standard for cloud storage, which is a key reason for our market success.”

According to research from IDC, 72 percent of IT managers plan to deploy multiple cloud types over the next two years—including private and hybrid clouds—to meet demands for security, performance and cost in their storage environments.

“Moving forward, we plan to build on our momentum,” Tso continued, “capitalizing on increasing hybrid cloud adoption and our unique ability to help customers seamlessly manage and protect their digital assets across on-premises and public cloud environments.”

