Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cloudian Makes Two Executive Appointments to Power Further Innovation and Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 12:25pm EST

Former HDS, Pivot3 and BlueArc Executive Carlo Garbagnati Named Vice President of Engineering

Founding Engineering Leader Gary Ogasawara Becomes CTO

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its growth and market momentum, Cloudian® today announced two executive appointments that strengthen the company’s technical leadership. Carlo Garbagnati has joined Cloudian as vice president of engineering, bringing 25 years of management experience in storage and infrastructure to the role, at companies ranging from early stage start-ups to larger industry players such as HDS (now Hitachi Vantara), Pivot3 and BlueArc. He succeeds Gary Ogasawara, whom Cloudian has named as its first chief technology officer. These executive appointments reinforce the company’s emergence as the leading independent object storage provider, most recently reflected in Cloudian’s new partnerships with VMware and Seagate.

“Carlo’s success in driving the development of innovative solutions within highly competitive markets—including hybrid cloud and big data analytics—makes him a great addition to the Cloudian team,” said Michael Tso, CEO of Cloudian. “He will scale our engineering team worldwide and ensure we continue to provide customers with the best storage platform to protect and leverage their growing data volumes, both on-premises and in hybrid cloud environments.”

Garbagnati previously served as an engineering vice president at HDS, Pivot3, BlueArc, Quantum and Meridian Data, overseeing development and delivery of major hardware and software products as well as multi-site team management, quality assurance and sustaining engineering.

“The strength of Cloudian’s HyperStore® object storage platform—from its fully native S3 compatibility to its rich metadata tagging and other unique features—is clearly evident from the company’s success in expanding its customer base and industry alliances over the past few years,” said Garbagnati. “I am super excited to work with the engineering team to build on the industry-defining work they’ve done and deliver even greater benefits to our customers and partners.”

New CTO Position
In his new role as CTO, former Vice President of Engineering Gary Ogasawara will focus on Cloudian’s long-term technology vision and direction, including the interaction of HyperStore with next-gen data analytics platforms, container-based compute technologies and multi-cloud architectures.

“As head of engineering since Cloudian’s founding, Gary has been instrumental to our success,” said Tso. “I look forward to his continued contributions to drive Cloudian’s strategy in future-generation data management solutions.”

About Cloudian
Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at cloudian.com.

U.S. Media Contact
Jordan Tewell
10Fold Communications
cloudian@10fold.com 
+1 415-666-6066

EMEA Media Contact
Will McCurdy
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
cloudian@rlyl.com
+44 (0) 20 7403 8878

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d7b3a7d-099e-40df-b03b-de71e4dd9a06

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fede5a0-e794-4b2b-b5fe-7f09809eeed3

Primary Logo

Gary Ogasawara, CTO, Cloudian

Cloudian has named Gary Ogasawara as its first chief technology officer
Carlo Garbagnati, VP of Engineering, Cloudian

Carlo Garbagnati has joined Cloudian as vice president of engineering

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:01pINVESCO : Sponsors Rock The Street, Wall Street
PR
02:01pCRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE : reg; Brings a Tiny NYC-Sized Cracker Barrel Store to the Big Apple in Celebration of its Debut at the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®
PR
02:01pFOX : Former 60 Minutes Correspondent Lara Logan Joins FOX Nation for Docuseries
BU
02:01pClark Construction's Strategic Partnership Program Recognized as Finalist for Best Economic Empowerment Program by U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation
BU
02:01pSUMMIT BANK : Unveils Quarterly Summit Bank : Business Confidence Index
BU
02:01pMANNATECH INCORPORATED : Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend
BU
02:01pGOVPLACE : Awarded USCIS Commercial Cloud BPA Worth Estimated $109M
BU
02:01pKaren Hornsby Joins Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery as Chief Managed Care Officer
BU
02:01pGlobal Engineering Services Market 2018-2022 | Proliferation of Advanced Technologies to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:00pFirst Location Signed for Egg Health Hub
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
3AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
5IQE PLC : IQE : shares plunge as UK tech firm hit by trade turmoil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group