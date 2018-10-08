Log in
Cloudify and Lumina Networks Announce Strategic Partnership to Automate Networks, Enabling Agile Service Deployment

10/08/2018 | 07:01am CEST

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudify Platform Ltd. and Lumina Networks today at the SDN World Congress, announced a strategic partnership to bring agility to service providers with legacy and virtualized networks. The two industry-changing companies will cooperate on customer deployments to automate service delivery without vendor lock-in.

On the heels of a successful tier-one service provider production deployment, the two companies will productize a new open source plug-in to enable service orchestration for brownfield networks that want to deploy NFV. Enabling the Cloudify cloud native orchestration platform to provision network connectivity, the plug-in provides unified controls of underlay equipment via a network path-based application, the Lumina Flow Manager, on the Lumina SDN Controller.

With shared support of ONAP, including Lumina’s continued leadership in OpenDaylight, this alliance renews the companies’ commitment to providing service providers network evolution without vendor lock-in.

“Our partnership gives service providers exactly what they need to bring VNFs to production - control of both the virtual and physical network, orchestrated and controlled as one network and one service” says Lumina Networks CEO, Andrew Coward. “Together, through joint development and open source cooperation, we will build on our success helping customers design and implement NFV and SDN solutions to bring network automation and service continuity to production.”

"Cloudify and Lumina have been working together to deliver real-world NFV transformation through DevOps agility and automation at the networking layer, doing so successfully and in production at Tier-1 service providers.” says Ariel Dan, CEO at Cloudify. “This partnership enables organizations to modernize their legacy networks by confidently building best of breed, production-grade, open source networking stacks across multi-cloud & cloud native environments.”

About Lumina Networks
Lumina Networks believes the future is open software networks where service providers are in control of their development. Lumina is the catalyst that brings open software networking out of the lab and into the live network. We develop open source platforms and provide NetDev Services to jointly deliver production systems and to transfer know-how in Agile Software Development methods. For more information, please visit www.luminanetworks.com.

About Cloudify
Cloudify specializes in IT operations automation technology that manages application and network services through open orchestration. The company’s Cloudify software enhances the velocity and reliability of software deployment, lifecycle management and network functions in cloud-native environments. Built and maintained by an open source community, Cloudify is used by telecoms, internet service providers, financial services firms, e-commerce companies and others for NFV operations and cloud management & orchestration.

Cloudify is spearheading open standard initiatives in cloud management and NFV and is the leading orchestration provider behind the TOSCA specification. Cloudify is a founding member of ONAP, next-generation network automation standards, and an active member in OASIS and ETSI standard bodies.

Cloudify has corporate offices in the US, Europe and Asia. More at cloudify.co.

Lumina Networks’ Contact
Kevin Woods
(408) 708-3816
kevin@luminanetworks.com

Logo-blue-flat-01.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
