Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cloudinary : Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 01:46pm EST

Designation Recognizes Cloudinary and its Proven Media Management Solutions

Cloudinary, the media management platform for many of the world’s top brands, today announced at the AWS re:Invent Global Partner Summit in Las Vegas that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status. An Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), Cloudinary also achieved AWS Digital Experience Competency status earlier this year. Visit Cloudinary AWS re:Invent booth #2733 to see a demo and learn more.

AWS Retail Competency Partners provide solutions and services that accelerate a retailer’s modernization and innovation journey across all areas in the enterprise, such as Customer Engagement, Supply Chain and Distribution, Physical, Digital, and Virtual Store, Advanced Retail Data Science, and Core Retail Business Applications. Achieving the AWS Retail Competency differentiates Cloudinary as an APN member that delivers highly specialized technical proficiency with demonstrated success in offering end-to-end solutions across Customer Engagement for Retail on AWS.

AWS Retail Competency Partners undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment to AWS best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications.

“Cloudinary works with thousands of innovative retail companies around the world to ensure they succeed in delivering engaging, visual customer experiences that convert,” said Scott Doughman, Vice President of Business Development at Cloudinary. “Retail brands understand the need to deliver these optimal digital experiences, but continue to be challenged by what it takes to execute them quickly and efficiently. We are committed to helping companies achieve their technology and business goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides -- and we are thrilled to receive the AWS Retail Competency status.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

To learn more about Cloudinary’s award-winning media management solutions and to start using Cloudinary for free, visit https://cloudinary.com/solutions/.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary empowers the world’s top brands to deliver visual-first experiences that engage and convert. Founded in 2012 and with offices in the US, UK and Israel, Cloudinary’s cloud-based solutions for image and video management and digital asset management (DAM) harness AI-based technologies to remove traditional media management pain-points and allow brands to focus on delivering optimal digital experiences faster, no matter where their customers are engaging. Cloudinary has nearly 30 billion assets under management and 5,500 customers worldwide, including Apartment Therapy, Bleacher Report, Conde Nast, DoorDash, Forbes, HelloFresh, Hinge, Lululemon Athletica, NTT Resonant, Procter & Gamble, StubHub, trivago, Under Armour, Walmart Labs and more. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:50pMONARCA MINERALS : A Welcome Win for Farmers
PU
02:50pDELTA AIR LINES : LinkedIn names Delta CEO Ed Bastian as a must-follow on annual Top Voices list (Article)
PU
02:50pENT and Allergy Associates® Announces the Formation of QMMS USA, LLC
GL
02:50pJETBLUE : 's Award-Winning Employer-Sponsored College Degree Program, JetBlue : Scholars, Reaches a Milestone – 250 Degrees Conferred
BU
02:49pTESLA : Love it or hate it, Tesla's Cybertruck is revolutionary
AQ
02:47pDominican Republic Executes In-Country Travel Advisor Advocacy Initiative
GL
02:43pCitizen cpr foundation brings the entire chain of sudden cardiac arrest survival to seattle, wa
GL
02:42pGAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:41pROCHE HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Pricing of its Debt Tender Offer and Increase to the Maximum Tender Amount
PR
02:40pDECISION IN THE CASE OF THE BVS AGAINST JULIUS BAER : Zurich Court of Appeal has reassessed the case
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
4GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ
5M&C SAATCHI PLC : M&C SAATCHI : shares sink on latest profit warning, accounting woes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group