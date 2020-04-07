Cloudinary : Launches Enhanced WordPress Plugin, Named a WordPress VIP Technology Partner

With Cloudinary, WordPress Users Cut Their Content Publishing Times in Half and Greatly Improve Site Performance

Cloudinary, the dynamic media management platform for many of the world’s top companies, today unveiled its enhanced WordPress Plugin for seamless image and video management, and announced its certification as a WordPress VIP Technology Partner, a select set of partners vetted for performance, security, ease of use and scale. Available today, the Cloudinary for WordPress Plugin enables the millions of companies relying on the leading CMS to more easily create visual-rich websites while cutting their content publishing times in half. The Cloudinary for WordPress Plugin also ensures improved site performance and user experience by automatically delivering each asset in the most efficient format, quality and resolution for all channels and devices.

Unlike other solutions, which offer simplistic integrations to media libraries, Cloudinary enables WordPress users to not just find media assets, but to organize, select, transform and utilize Cloudinary's Digital Asset Management (DAM) smart search capabilities without leaving the WordPress UI, allowing users to transform assets for optimal delivery and performance faster and more efficiently. Developed in collaboration with XWP, a leading engineering firm and WordPress VIP Gold Agency Partner, the Cloudinary for WordPress Plugin is available for free to WordPress users here.

“WordPress VIP is experiencing significant growth and we’re poised to deliver transformational results for brands who require best-in-class digital experiences,” said WordPress VIP CEO Nick Gernert. “We’re excited to welcome Cloudinary alongside our existing community to help us deliver on the most demanding implementations of enterprise WordPress.”

“We support thousands of WordPress users today and are pleased to be enhancing the value we provide to help users eliminate their media management headaches,” said Ariel Shiran, Senior Director of Product, Cloudinary. “The role media plays in creating meaningful online experiences cannot be understated. Our new WordPress plugin provides an easy way for both technical and non-technical users to enhance their visual storytelling capabilities across all channels and touchpoints -- and ultimately improve user engagement.”

“Media management touches on the success of a site in so many ways. From site performance, to editing workflow, the Cloudinary plugin experience empowers all WordPress users, from bloggers to enterprise media, with tools to better manage their site media,” said Amit Sion, Chief Revenue Officer, XWP. “In our work with hundreds of WordPress clients, we’ve seen first-hand the business drivers fueling next-gen media management, including faster site load times and improved engagement and conversions. We were thrilled to work with Cloudinary on this enhanced version of their WordPress plugin and believe that it’s an ideal media solution for websites of all kinds.”

Key Cloudinary for WordPress Plugin features include:

Easy, single-click setup and installation with no coding or configurations

Automatic, bi-directional sync with Cloudinary and WordPress media libraries

Embedded integration with Cloudinary’s Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution delivering elegant, easy-to-use UI, folder-based browsing, and AI-powered search and tagging, offering a single source of truth to ensure a more efficient management of media assets

Automatic responsive images for optimal delivery across various devices and resolutions

Automatic delivery of each image and video asset in the most efficient format and quality based on viewing context, which also ensures faster page load times

Seamless integration with Cloudinary’s video solution for all videos, and additional options like autoplay, repeat, displaying controls, and bit rate limit

Full support for the widely used open-source eCommerce platform, WooCommerce

WooCommerce Taxonomy level transformations to allow for transformations to be set by “category” or “tag” and then applied to a post or page in real time

Support for both Gutenberg and classic WordPress editors for easy post and page editing and design

Optimal rich media content delivery to users worldwide via multiple built-in content delivery networks (CDNs)

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary empowers the world’s top brands to deliver visual-first experiences that engage and convert. Founded in 2012 and with offices in the US, UK and Israel, Cloudinary’s cloud-based solutions for image and video management and digital asset management (DAM) harness AI-based technologies to remove traditional media management pain-points and allow brands to focus on delivering optimal digital experiences faster, no matter where their customers are engaging. Cloudinary has more than 30 billion assets under management and 6,000 customers worldwide, including Apartment Therapy, Bleacher Report, Conde Nast, DoorDash, Forbes, HelloFresh, Hinge, Lululemon Athletica, NTT Resonant, Procter & Gamble, StubHub, trivago, Under Armour, Walmart Labs and more. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

