Cloudinary : Launches Media Management Program for Nonprofits

04/21/2020 | 09:10am EDT

New discount program allows nonprofit organizations with big missions to deliver fully optimized, more impactful digital content using Cloudinary’s powerful video and image management solutions

Cloudinary, the media management platform for many of the world’s top brands, today announced a discount program designed to help nonprofit organizations manage their visual media more efficiently and productively. The Cloudinary for Nonprofits program provides eligible organizations with discounted access to Cloudinary’s award-winning image, video and digital asset management solutions to help them easily create, manage and distribute the content that supports their mission.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005501/en/

Cloudinary Media Management for Nonprofits (Photo: Business Wire)

Cloudinary Media Management for Nonprofits (Photo: Business Wire)

Like any other brand or business, nonprofits harness the power of images and video to build and improve user engagement. From community building to donor engagement, nonprofits need technology to help them more easily organize, manipulate and deliver engaging content. Yet with limited resources and budgets, they must also do so as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible. Dozens of nonprofits rely on Cloudinary’s media management solutions today, and organizations interested in learning more about the program and Cloudinary’s solutions can visit https://cloudinary.com/solutions/industries/cloudinary-for-nonprofits.

“Navigating a life-altering health issue is something none of us wishes to face, but connecting with friends and family for support and compassion is so important for hope and healing,” said Paul Barton, Co-founder, PostHope. “The mission of PostHope is to help facilitate these support networks by providing an easy way for users to communicate, share information and even fundraise privately. To date, millions of users have relied on PostHope to build private websites easily and efficiently, and we’re grateful to Cloudinary for helping us make sure that managing images and videos is not something we – or our users – have to worry about.”

“Nonprofit organizations dedicate themselves to some of the most important problems facing our society, and we’re committed to helping them succeed,” said Sanjay Sarathy, VP Marketing, Cloudinary. “As visual media – images and especially video – becomes increasingly critical for engaging with a nonprofit’s most important audiences, we are determined to help and are excited about the benefits we can provide.”

Learn more about the new Cloudinary for Nonprofits program here. For more information about Cloudinary’s award-winning media management solutions and to start using Cloudinary for free, visit https://cloudinary.com/solutions/.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary empowers the world’s top brands to deliver visual-first experiences that engage and convert. Founded in 2012 and with offices in the US, UK and Israel, Cloudinary’s cloud-based solutions for image and video management and digital asset management (DAM) harness AI-based technologies to remove traditional media management pain-points and allow brands to focus on delivering optimal digital experiences faster, no matter where their customers are engaging. Cloudinary has more than 30 billion assets under management and over 6,000 customers worldwide, including Apartment Therapy, Bleacher Report, Conde Nast, Forbes, HelloFresh, Hinge, Lululemon Athletica, NTT Resonant, Procter & Gamble, StubHub, trivago, Under Armour, Walmart Labs and more. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.


© Business Wire 2020
