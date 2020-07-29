Cloudious9 Releases Saucey Farms & Extracts Tectonic9 Special Edition Grinder

Cloudious9, Inc., a leader in cannabis consumption hardware & technology, releases the special edition Saucey Tectonic9 grinder in partnership with Saucey Farms & Extracts, a leader in ultra premium artisanal cannabis products.

“Saucey is focused on developing quality cannabis products for consumers across the world,” said Alex Todd, CEO of Saucey Extracts & Farms. “Strategic partnerships are a cornerstone for success and we’re excited to be working alongside Cloudious9 to manufacture this customized Saucey grinder for the masses.”

Saucey Co-founder Jim Jones said, “Saucey cultivates world-class flower, and we’ll always continue to innovate through new products and partnerships. Our focus is quality and representing the real cannabis culture, consumer and lifestyle. Cloudious9 feels the same and that’s why we’ve come together to bring this new grinder to market.” Co-founder Paulie Luenes said, “We look forward to our partnership with Cloudious9 and will continue to develop cannabis products for consumers that demand quality.”

“We are thrilled to create the new Saucey themed Tectonic9 Grinder for Alex, Jim and the entire Saucey team,” said Richard Huang, CEO of Cloudious9. “This partnership is a great example of mutual respect between cultural icons and technical innovators, between traditions and innovations. It’s been a pleasure working with the Saucey team, and an honor to have our tools validated by industry authorities such as Alex and Jim.”

The Tectonic9 Saucey special edition marries the functionality of a traditional grinder with automatic dispensing, resulting in a more consumer-friendly experience. Emptying the contents of a traditional grinder can be a messy & difficult process, but with the Tectonic9, consumers can now easily and conveniently dispense the contents of the Tectonic9 for a pain-free experience. Featuring a built-in vibration motor, the Tectonic9 allows the grinded material to pass easily and evenly thru a slidable dispensing gate.

Made from an aluminum anodized alloy body, the Tectonic9 was painstaking designed as a sleek, portable, and user friendly grinder. The Tectonic9 also features a viewing window with LED lights, allowing the user to see how much material is in the grinder. The Tectonic9 uses a textured grip that allows the razor sharp diamond shaped grinding teeth to produce consistent, fluffy, and perfect grinds every time.

Saucey Tectonic9 Features

The Functionality of a Traditional Grinder Married with Automatic Dispensing

Built-in vibration motor

Saucey Red Special Edition Aluminium Anodized Alloy Body

Viewing Window with LED Light

Diamond Shaped Grinding Teeth

Textured Grinding Grip

Slidable Dispensing Gate

Sleek & Portable Design

User Friendly Interface

Aluminum Alloy Body

The Saucey Tectonic9 Special edition is priced at $60 and is available for purchase exclusively at www.SauceyExtracts.com.

About Saucey Farms & Extracts

Saucey Farms and Extracts is a wave of new luxury style cannabis products, designed with the urban flair of New York mixed with the California culture of unique genetics making the recipe for an ultra-premium experience. Saucey takes pride in developing quality products that our customers can depend on for consistency. We value the future of technology and the bright minds of cannabis genetics and will continue to create and enhance the customer experience. From our extensive line of full-spectrum cartridges sure to provide a potent and smooth full entourage effect , to our hand-crafted Capo Blunt created by hip hop recording artist Jim Jones; Saucey is the model for the modern cannabis connoisseurs.

About Cloudious9, Inc

Cloudious9 is devoted to creating new and better peripherals for cannabis consumption. We believe in boldly breaking the mold of both the old and the new, starting every product from scratch and always giving the consumers a result they have never experienced. Cloudious9 is excited to continue building it’s ecosystem of innovative cannabis consumption products & technology.

For more information, visit www.Cloudious9.com.

