Cloudious9 To Sponsor The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Toronto

Cloudious9,
Inc., a leader in cannabis consumption hardware & technology, is
pleased to announce the sponsorship of the Benzinga Cannabis Conference
in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday, April 17th & Thursday, April 18th.
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is among the largest gathering
of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, offering
unparalleled access and interaction for the entrepreneurs who are
building North America’s future industry-leading cannabis companies and
the investors whose capital can make that happen. Participants at the
conference will benefit from two full days of invaluable networking
opportunities, investor presentations, panel discussions, lightning
rounds, keynote addresses and much more.
To learn more about the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, please
visit: https://www.benzingacannabisconference.com/
About Cloudious9, Inc.
Cloudious9, Inc. is an innovator in the cannabis consumption hardware
and technology space. Cloudious9's first product, the Hydrology9, is the
first water filtered vaporizer that has vastly improved on the cannabis
consumption experience, received rave reviews from the public, been
awarded numerous patents, and has gained notable earned media coverage.
Cloudious9 is devoted to creating new and better peripherals for
cannabis consumption. We believe in boldly breaking the mold of both the
old and the new, starting every product from scratch and always giving
the consumers a result they have never experienced. In the next two
quarters, Cloudious9 is excited to bring to the market several new
products that will change the cannabis consumption technology space.
For more information, visit www.Cloudious9.com.
