Cloudious9 To Sponsor The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Toronto

Cloudious9, Inc., a leader in cannabis consumption hardware & technology, is pleased to announce the sponsorship of the Benzinga Cannabis Conference in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday, April 17th & Thursday, April 18th.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is among the largest gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, offering unparalleled access and interaction for the entrepreneurs who are building North America’s future industry-leading cannabis companies and the investors whose capital can make that happen. Participants at the conference will benefit from two full days of invaluable networking opportunities, investor presentations, panel discussions, lightning rounds, keynote addresses and much more.

To learn more about the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, please visit: https://www.benzingacannabisconference.com/

About Cloudious9, Inc.

Cloudious9, Inc. is an innovator in the cannabis consumption hardware and technology space. Cloudious9's first product, the Hydrology9, is the first water filtered vaporizer that has vastly improved on the cannabis consumption experience, received rave reviews from the public, been awarded numerous patents, and has gained notable earned media coverage.

Cloudious9 is devoted to creating new and better peripherals for cannabis consumption. We believe in boldly breaking the mold of both the old and the new, starting every product from scratch and always giving the consumers a result they have never experienced. In the next two quarters, Cloudious9 is excited to bring to the market several new products that will change the cannabis consumption technology space.

For more information, visit www.Cloudious9.com.

