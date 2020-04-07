Cloudscene : appoints executives from Amazon, Netflix, and Digital Realty to join inaugural advisory board

BRISBANE, Australia, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudscene , a world-leading marketplace for cloud and connectivity, has today announced the appointment of an advisory board of industry leaders to provide expertise as the company continues its expansion plans.

The company welcomes the following members to the Cloudscene Advisory Board:

Kevin Epperson – Director of Infrastructure Strategy, Netflix



Director of Infrastructure Strategy, Netflix Chris Sharp – Chief Technology Officer, Executive Vice President Design & Service Innovation, Digital Realty



Chief Technology Officer, Executive Vice President Design & Service Innovation, Digital Realty Phil Lin – Head of Network Strategy, Amazon Web Services



– Head of Network Strategy, Amazon Web Services Bevan Slattery – Founder of Cloudscene, Superloop, Megaport, NEXTDC, SUB.CO, Biopixel, and Co-Founder PIPE Networks

"We are incredibly honored to have these industry luminaries join the Cloudscene Advisory Board. Each member brings to the table tremendous knowledge to help fulfil our vision of a completely digital procurement experience in the connectivity, cloud, and colocation marketplace," said Belle Lajoie, CEO, Cloudscene.

On the state of digital procurement, Kevin Epperson said, "Purchasing infrastructure services has always been a time-consuming and complex process. The opportunity for the Cloudscene platform to simplify and streamline the procurement workflow of these services across the industry portfolio of colocation, cloud, and network will enable organizations everywhere to competitively acquire resources to enable their businesses."

Speaking on Cloudscene's vision, Chris Sharp said, "Interconnection plays a huge part in bringing together the disparate components of today's enterprise network architectures. It's also critical to facilitating cloud migrations from on-premises infrastructure as demand for digital transformation grows. However, organizations are still faced with navigating a complex and fragmented landscape of connectivity options."

"Cloudscene uniquely provides a global marketplace and centralized platform for interconnection services and I'm looking forward to working with the team to accelerate the industry shift to digital business," said Sharp.

On joining the Cloudscene Advisory Board, Phil Lin said, "With a great focus on digital transformation, businesses are modernizing and simplifying the way they work to ease the burden of a traditionally fragmented and manual process. Network procurement is no exception. I'm thrilled to be part of the team that is leading this space."

Cloudscene Founder and Chairman, Bevan Slattery, added, "I'm excited to be joined by these industry friends who are as passionate as I am about finding a better way for everyone to source and sell connectivity more efficiently."

ABOUT CLOUDSCENE

Cloudscene is the world's most comprehensive market intelligence platform for colocation data centers, cloud service providers, network fabrics, and cloud on-ramps. Built on a foundation of invaluable market data sourced by the industry, for the industry, Cloudscene has become the go-to resource for global, independent knowledge across 7,000+ service providers, 7,000+ data centers, and 110 countries. Cloudscene's Marketplace brings together the sourcing and selling of network services empowering teams to make data-driven decisions in an entirely digital and automated way. www.cloudscene.com

