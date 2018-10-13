Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cloudvirga Selected to Demo Mobile POS at MBA Annual Conference and Expo in Washington, DC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 01:50am CEST

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudvirga, a leading provider of digital mortgage software, announced that it has been selected to demo its recently launched Mobile POS at the Mortgage Bankers Association's Annual Conference & Expo 2018, taking place October 14-17 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in downtown Washington, D.C.

Cloudvirga

IRVINE, Calif., Oct 12, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudvirga(TM), a leading provider of digital mortgage software, announced that it has been selected to demo its recently launched Mobile POS at the Mortgage Bankers Association's Annual Conference & Expo 2018, taking place October 14-17 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in downtown Washington, D.C.

Cloudvirga Mobile POS is a mobile-first mortgage point-of-sale solution tuned to serve the needs of loan originators and homebuyers in a purchase mortgage environment. The platform was unveiled September 17 from the stage of the Digital Mortgage conference in Las Vegas.

Backed by the same intelligent mortgage engine that powers Cloudvirga's award-winning Enterprise POS, the Mobile POS allows loan originators to collaborate with borrowers and real estate agents seamlessly and from any web-enabled device.

"Cloudvirga Mobile POS delivers the industry's most advanced digital mortgage technology to loan originators, borrower and real estate agents anytime, anywhere," said Kamrooz. "The marriage of effortless collaboration and productivity-enhancing automation is a must-have for lenders in today's competitive purchase market."

The conference's Discovery Stage is spotlighting the industry's hottest products and services. Cloudvirga will present its Mobile POS at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, October 15 with company Co-founder Kyle Kamrooz leading the demo. Cloudvirga also encourages attendees to visit its booth #455 in THE HUB during Sunday's opening reception or during exhibition hours on Monday (10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.) and Tuesday (9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.).

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) is the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry. The MBA's Annual Convention & Expo is the country's largest gathering of real estate finance professionals.

About Cloudvirga(TM)

Cloudvirga's digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) software, powered by the intelligent Mortgage Platform(r), uniquely combines a world-class borrower experience with a truly automated lender workflow that radically cuts overall loan costs, increases transparency and reduces the time to close a loan. Founded by top fintech veterans with a track record of building successful mortgage technologies, Cloudvirga's customer base includes nine of the top 40 non-bank mortgage originators. To date, Cloudvirga has raised over $77 million from some of the country's top lenders and private-equity firms.

For more information, visit http://www.cloudvirga.com or follow Cloudvirga on LinkedIn.

Twitter: @Cloudvirga #MBAAnnual18 #mortgagePOS

News Source: Cloudvirga Inc.

Related link: http://www.cloudvirga.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/cloudvirga-selected-to-demo-mobile-pos-at-mba-annual-conference-and-expo-in-washington-dc/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:27aU.S. weapons makers rattled over Saudi Arabia deals
RE
02:23aBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Bring home your very own saddle-trained or halter-started wild horse from the Northern Nevada Correctional Center
PU
01:50aCloudvirga Selected to Demo Mobile POS at MBA Annual Conference and Expo in Washington, DC
SE
01:43aUN UNITED NATIONS : Western Sahara Represented by ‘Shadow Republic’, Says Petitioner as Fourth Committee Continues Decolonization Discussion
PU
01:09aEXCLUSIVE : Key EU lawmaker's plan to rein in online marketplaces a threat to Amazon
RE
01:08aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/10/13 China, Kyrgyzstan pledge to further enhance bilateral ties
PU
01:08aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/10/13 Premier Li calls for more tangible results in China-Uzbekistan cooperation
PU
01:08aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/10/13 Premier Li lauds bilateral ties with Russia
PU
01:03aWORLD BANK : Norway Contributes NOK 450 Million to Multi Partner Fund in Somalia
PU
12:52aManulife faces backlash from investors over failure to disclose court case
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook now says data breach affected 29 million users, details impact
2FAT BRANDS INC : Rosen Law Reminds FAT Brands Inc. Investors of Important October 23 Deadline in Class Action ..
3PS BUSINESS PARKS INC : PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings and Host Quarterly Co..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : How to get the Windows 10 October 2018 Update
5PARK LAWN CO LTD : PARK LAWN : Announces Completion of Normal Course Issuer Bid

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.