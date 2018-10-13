Cloudvirga Selected to Demo Mobile POS at MBA Annual Conference and Expo in Washington, DC

IRVINE, Calif., Oct 12, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudvirga(TM), a leading provider of digital mortgage software, announced that it has been selected to demo its recently launched Mobile POS at the Mortgage Bankers Association's Annual Conference & Expo 2018, taking place October 14-17 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in downtown Washington, D.C.



Cloudvirga Mobile POS is a mobile-first mortgage point-of-sale solution tuned to serve the needs of loan originators and homebuyers in a purchase mortgage environment. The platform was unveiled September 17 from the stage of the Digital Mortgage conference in Las Vegas.



Backed by the same intelligent mortgage engine that powers Cloudvirga's award-winning Enterprise POS, the Mobile POS allows loan originators to collaborate with borrowers and real estate agents seamlessly and from any web-enabled device.



"Cloudvirga Mobile POS delivers the industry's most advanced digital mortgage technology to loan originators, borrower and real estate agents anytime, anywhere," said Kamrooz. "The marriage of effortless collaboration and productivity-enhancing automation is a must-have for lenders in today's competitive purchase market."



The conference's Discovery Stage is spotlighting the industry's hottest products and services. Cloudvirga will present its Mobile POS at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, October 15 with company Co-founder Kyle Kamrooz leading the demo. Cloudvirga also encourages attendees to visit its booth #455 in THE HUB during Sunday's opening reception or during exhibition hours on Monday (10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.) and Tuesday (9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.).



The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) is the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry. The MBA's Annual Convention & Expo is the country's largest gathering of real estate finance professionals.



About Cloudvirga(TM)



Cloudvirga's digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) software, powered by the intelligent Mortgage Platform(r), uniquely combines a world-class borrower experience with a truly automated lender workflow that radically cuts overall loan costs, increases transparency and reduces the time to close a loan. Founded by top fintech veterans with a track record of building successful mortgage technologies, Cloudvirga's customer base includes nine of the top 40 non-bank mortgage originators. To date, Cloudvirga has raised over $77 million from some of the country's top lenders and private-equity firms.



For more information, visit http://www.cloudvirga.com or follow Cloudvirga on LinkedIn.



Twitter: @Cloudvirga #MBAAnnual18 #mortgagePOS



