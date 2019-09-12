Log in
Clough : Awarded the EPC Contract for the Loadout Line Trestle for the LNG Canada Project

09/12/2019 | 09:57pm EDT

Clough as part of the Clough PPM joint venture is pleased to announce it has been awarded the EPC contract for the loadout line trestle for the LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia, in the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation.

Clough CEO and Managing Director, Peter Bennett said: 'We are extremely pleased by the award of this scope. This project award also represents Clough's first major international marine contract since 2010.'

The project team will initially be based in Clough's Calgary office for the design phase of the contract, followed by mobilisation to the Kitimat site, which will commence in due course for the construction phase.

Ends -

About Clough

Clough is a pioneering engineering and construction company established in 1919. Clough delivers challenging projects for the infrastructure, mining, and energy industries underpinned by a dedication to problem solving and getting the job done safely and efficiently. Today, Clough manages a global workforce of almost 2000 people from operating centres across Australia, Papua New Guinea, Asia, Africa, UK, and North America that strive for the best in everything, setting new safety and performance benchmarks every single day.

Clough is a wholly owned subsidiary of Murray & Roberts, a multinational group that focusses its expertise on delivering sustainable and fit-for-purpose project engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations and maintenance solutions. The Group delivers its capabilities into three global market sectors: metals & minerals; oil & gas, and power & water.

Disclaimer

Clough Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 01:56:03 UTC
