Clove Cigarettes Market in APAC 2019-2023| Rising Consumption of Clove Cigarettes Among the Young Demographics to Boost Growth| Technavio

The clove cigarettes market in APAC is expected to post a CAGR of close
to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number
of new product launches. The increasing number of innovative and new
product launches has boosted the clove cigarettes market in APAC over
the last five years. The rise in demand for machine-made clove
cigarettes in different countries in APAC leads vendors to continually
launch innovative products, with an aim to expand their customer base.
Vendors focus on launching the premium range of clove cigarettes. For
example, in December 2017, PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT's
subsidiary Sampoerna launched a new product named Platinum A. Cherry,
menthol, vanilla, grape, orange, cocoa, strawberry, pineapple, licorice,
and coconut are some of the prominent flavors that are mixed with cloves
and tobacco by vendors, with an aim to differentiate and innovate their
products.
This market research report on the clove
cigarettes market in APAC 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of
the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during
the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the rising consumption of clove
cigarettes among the young demographics as one of the key emerging
trends in the clove cigarettes market in APAC:
Clove cigarettes market in APAC: Rising
consumption of clove cigarettes among the young demographics
The spicy flavor of cloves and attractive packaging of these cigarettes
predominantly attracts young smokers. In 2017, over 5 million people
(13-18 years education level population) in Indonesia used tobacco
products with clove cigarettes being the predominant category. The
rising consumption of clove cigarettes among the young population in
Indonesia is an encouraging sign for the vendors operating in the
market. Similarly, the youth population (under 21 years) in Singapore
prefers to smoke flavored cigarettes, with menthol and clove cigarettes
being the popular options. Increasing consumption of clove cigarettes by
young demographics is an emerging trend in the clove cigarettes market
in APAC.
“The clove cigarettes market in APAC has undergone a significant
transformation over the last decade. With the rise in disposable income
of consumers in developing economies of consumers’ willingness to try
out new and premium variants of cigarettes has increased. Besides, the
demand for the herbal cigarettes has also risen over the years. Flavors
like menthol, cloves, cinnamon, and orange have become widely popular
among consumers. as they not only provide the luxury of smoking but also
provide a distinctive aroma and taste,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on food products.
Clove cigarettes market in APAC: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the clove cigarettes market in APAC
by product (machine-made clove cigarettes and hand-rolled clove
cigarettes) and geographical regions (Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore,
India, rest of APAC).
Geographically, Indonesia led the market in 2018 with a market share of
close to 96%, followed by Malaysia, Singapore, and India, respectively.
During the forecast period, Malaysia and India are expected to register
the highest incremental growth.
