Clove Cigarettes Market in APAC 2020-2024|New Product Launches to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/12/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the clove cigarettes market in APAC and it is poised to grow by USD 7.89 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005607/en/

Technavio has announced its latest research report titled Clove Cigarettes Market in APAC 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. The new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

New product launches have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Clove Cigarettes Market in APAC 2020-2024: Segmentation

Clove Cigarettes Market in APAC is segmented as below:

Product

  • Machine-made Clove Cigarettes
  • Hand-rolled Clove Cigarettes

Geographic segmentation

  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • India
  • Rest of APAC

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30410

Clove Cigarettes Market in APAC 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our clove cigarettes market in APAC report covers the following areas:

  • Clove Cigarettes Market Size in APAC
  • Clove Cigarettes Market Trends in APAC
  • Clove Cigarettes Market Analysis in APAC

This study identifies rising consumption of clove cigarettes among the young demography as one of the prime reasons driving the clove cigarettes market growth in APAC during the next few years.

Clove Cigarettes Market in APAC 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the clove cigarettes market in APAC, including some of the vendors such as British American Tobacco, Djarum, Gudang Garam, Japan Tobacco and KT & G. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the clove cigarettes market in APAC are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Clove Cigarettes Market in APAC 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist clove cigarettes market growth in APAC during the next five years
  • Estimation of the clove cigarettes market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the clove cigarettes market in APAC
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of clove cigarettes market vendors in APAC

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2020-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Machine-made clove cigarettes – Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Hand-rolled clove cigarettes – Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Indonesia – Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Malaysia – Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Singapore – Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • India – Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Rest of APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rising consumption of clove cigarettes among the young demographics
  • Shifting consumer preferences toward flavored cigarettes
  • Growing influence of online retailing

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • British American Tobacco
  • Djarum
  • Gudang Garam
  • Japan Tobacco
  • KT & G
  • PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
