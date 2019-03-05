Clover Sonoma : Grows Its Herd with New Additions to Its Dairy Product Family

NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO -- Clover Sonoma, a third-generation
family-owned and operated dairy, today announced its 2019 new product
lineup at Natural
Products Expo West (NPE West). Just in time for the company’s
beloved mascot Clo the Cow’s 50th birthday, the company introduces new
organic omega-3+ milks, flavored butter spreads, and organic cheeses,
along with expanded offerings in its current product line. With a
growing category of plant-based alternatives on the market, Clover
Sonoma aims to educate consumers about the irreplaceable, naturally
occurring nutrition that dairy provides as a vitamin source and
superfood.
Clover Sonoma flavored butter spreads are made with sweet cream butter and handpicked spices, each flavor is sure to delight even the most discerning culinary artist. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Clover Sonoma’s priority has been focused on producing quality,
nutritious dairy products that meet our Clover Sonoma Promise of
Excellence and cannot be replaced by plant-based alternatives,” said
Clover Sonoma Chairman & CEO Marcus Benedetti. “The 2019 product lineup,
featuring new and expanded SKUs, doesn’t just deliver on that priority,
it further cements Clover Sonoma as a company that consistently rises
to, and surpasses, the standards of quality and sustainability in the
dairy industry.”
Meet the New Additions to the Clover Sonoma Family
Organic Omega-3+ Milk
Clover Sonoma’s new organic omega-3+ milks are a nutrient powerhouse,
providing the naturally occurring vitamins, minerals, and protein in
milk itself, plus 50mg of DHA omega-3 and 100mg of choline. Both DHA
omega-3 and choline are important nutrients because our bodies cannot
make them, so we need to get them from our diet. One serving of organic
omega-3+ milk will provide 25% of the recommended daily value of DHA
omega-3, and 18% of choline. According
to experts, omega-3 significantly improves children’s reading
skills, and choline is vital to children’s cognitive development and
memory function.
All Clover Sonoma milk is governed by the company’s own rigorous quality
standards which it calls the Clover Promise of Excellence. Unlike other
dairies, the Clover Promise of Excellence standards exceed most federal
and state guidelines. These standards include:
-
Cows are not treated with the growth hormone rBST.
-
Farms adhere to the high standards of USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project
certifications.
-
Cows are cared for under American Humane Certified animal welfare
standards.
-
Daily and weekly testing of milk ensures low bacteria counts, 3–6x
lower than state and federal standards.
-
Farms strive to make annual environmental improvements to their land.
Flavored Butter Spreads
Aligned with the recent trend of flavored
butters popping up in restaurants and meal kits across the U.S.,
Clover Sonoma is launching new 3.5 oz flavored butter spreads in both
savory and sweet varieties. Made with sweet cream butter and handpicked
spices, each flavor is sure to delight even the most discerning culinary
artist. Each small batch is slow blended to achieve its rich and creamy
taste, making them great options for turning up toast, drizzling over
popcorn, or giving a new flavor profile to tried and true recipes.
The first batch of flavored butter spreads include:
-
Garlic & Herb
-
Lemon Garlic & Herb
-
Cinnamon & Brown Sugar
Organic Cheeses
Made with AHA certified organic milk from Northern California family
owned dairy farms, Clover Sonoma’s new organic cheese line is a rich
reflection of what happens when the best ingredients meet the most
conscious dairy practices. Our expert cheesemakers blend the finest
organic milk with carefully selected organic ingredients to deliver
unmistakable flavor in every meltworthy bite of cheese.
Cheeses will be available in a variety of forms and flavors including:
-
Organic Cheese Blocks (8 oz.)
-
Organic Sharp White Cheddar
-
Organic Medium White Cheddar
-
Organic Monterey Jack
-
Organic Pepper Jack
-
Organic Cheese Slices (6 oz.)
-
Organic Sharp White Cheddar
-
Organic Medium White Cheddar
-
Organic Monterey Jack
-
Organic Pepper Jack
-
Organic Cheese Shreds (6 oz.)
-
Organic Medium White Cheddar
-
Organic Mexican Blend
The Herd Keeps Growing
Earlier this year, Clover Sonoma expanded its popular cream on top
organic yogurt offering to include a value-sized 24 oz. option in plain
and vanilla flavors, and later in 2019 the company’s top-selling organic
pasture raised eggs will be available in a six-count package.
Additionally, Clover Sonoma organic cream cheeses will include a new
spreadable cream cheese SKU.
The Irreplaceable Superfood
Research shows that there is no one to one plant-based alternative for
milk, which is partially because there is no standard of identity for
non-dairy milks, making direct comparisons challenging even for a
nutrition professional.
“Clover Sonoma recognizes that there are a lot of options when it comes
to choosing milk or a plant-based alternative,” said Tara DelloIacono
Thies, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN). “Nutritionally speaking, cow’s
milk is still the most nutritious. In fact, I believe dairy milk is
one of the most nutritionally complete single foods a person can put
into their body. When breaking down the nutrition profile of non-dairy
milks on the market, it is easy to see that there is no single food or
drink that replaces the gap created when not drinking milk or consuming
dairy.”
Dellolacono’s analysis shows that with a simple and short ingredient
list, milk provides high quality protein identified to support healthy
muscles and maintain lean body mass. It also provides several important
vitamins and minerals that are not naturally present in non-dairy
alternatives like calcium, vitamin D, vitamin A, phosphorus, potassium,
B12, riboflavin, zinc, and magnesium. To replace the nutrients found in
one cup of milk, one would need to consume 1.5 cups of spinach, 4 oz. of
pork, 1 large tomato, 3 oz. of beef, 1 egg, 3/4 cup of ricotta cheese, 5
sardines, 1 oz. of almonds, 4 oz. of chicken, and 1 cup of quinoa.
Naturally occurring nutrients in dairy milk are also better absorbed by
the body than added vitamins and minerals.
For those with a dairy intolerance, complete avoidance is often not
necessary. Lactose free milk contains all the benefits of milk without
the lactose. Sometimes just reducing the amount of dairy consumed
without completely cutting it out will relieve symptoms of lactose
intolerance.
Natural Products Expo West 2019
NPE West attendees can visit Clover Sonoma at booth #2205, or Fresh
Ideas booth F98, to learn more about all the delicious dairy
products the family offers.
About Clover Sonoma
Third-generation family owned and operated, Clover Sonoma is recognized
as a leader at the forefront of the dairy industry. The Petaluma-based
company in Northern California’s beautiful Sonoma County was the first
dairy in the United States to become American Humane Certified, and hold
its partnership of family-owned dairy farms to a higher standard by
developing its own unique Clover Promise of Excellence. Clover Sonoma is
proud to bring conscious dairy products direct from its farms to
consumers. Now a Certified B Corporation®, the company uses its business
as a power to do good, and its passionate support of animal welfare,
sustainable business practices, and local community have always been
hallmarks of the business. Each year the company gives back at least
five percent of its profits to support these passions under its Clover
Cares program. For more information, please visit www.cloversonoma.com
and join the conversation on Facebook,
Instagram,
Twitter,
Pinterest
and YouTube.
