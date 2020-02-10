Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clover Successfully Produced 2019-nCoV Subunit Vaccine Candidate and Detected Cross-Reacting Antibodies from Sera of Multiple Infected Patients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 03:07am EST

Clover Biopharmaceuticals, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel and transformative biologic therapies, announced today that it has successfully produced its trimeric Spike-protein (“S-Trimer”) subunit vaccine candidate for 2019-nCoV via a mammalian cell expression system. In addition, Clover scientists have used the newly obtained S-Trimer and successfully detected antigen-specific antibody in sera from multiple fully recovered patients who were previously infected by the virus. Importantly, Clover is the first company in the world to disclose a 2019-nCoV vaccine candidate that can successfully be recognized by antibodies produced by previously-infected patients, supporting that S-Trimer has preserved the native structure of the viral spike (S) protein and thus may elicit a protective-immune response as a vaccine. This work was carried out with the support of leadership teams from Chengdu Hi-Tech Park and Chengdu Clinical Center for Public Health in China.

Similar to other enveloped RNA viruses such as HIV, RSV and Influenza, 2019-nCoV is also an RNA virus that has a trimeric spike (S) protein on its viral envelope. The trimeric S protein of 2019-nCoV is responsible for binding to host cell surface receptor ACE2 and subsequent viral entry. Symptoms in infected patients include fever, coughing and breathing difficulties, and it can be fatal.

Upon knowing the genomic DNA sequence of this newly identified 2019-nCoV last month, Clover scientists immediately started designing the viral S-protein construct and completed its gene synthesis. Utilizing our patented Trimer-Tag© technology, Clover has produced a S-Trimer subunit vaccine that resembles the native trimeric viral spike via a rapid mammalian cell-culture based expression system. Having one of the largest in-house, commercial-scale cGMP biomanufacturing capabilities in China, Clover could potentially be able to rapidly scale-up and produce large-quantities of a new coronavirus vaccine.

Clover has previously developed recombinant subunit-Trimer vaccines for RSV and Influenza viruses utilizing its Trimer-Tag© technology and has demonstrated that they are able to evoke protective neutralizing antibody responses in multiple animal models.

“I am very excited that Clover has achieved high-level expression of the native-like trimeric viral Spike protein (S-Trimer) in mammalian cells in record time, and importantly, we have used the newly-obtained vaccine candidate to successfully detect viral S protein-specific antibodies from the sera of multiple patients who recently recovered from 2019-nCoV infection in China. The implication of this discovery is that it not only has validated the correct conformation of our S-Trimer subunit vaccine candidate, but also further supports that the new 2019-nCov virus is indeed the culprit for the current epidemic, since all previous diagnosis for the viral infections have been based on nucleic acid detection. This important finding forms a solid foundation for the continued rapid development of S-Trimer vaccine through pilot production, preclinical efficacy and safety studies, followed by human clinical trials and subsequent large-scale production.” said Dr. Peng Liang, co-founder, Chairman and President of Clover. “We remain confident that Clover can be among one of the first companies to develop a successful vaccine to contain the 2019-nCoV epidemic, as well as any future outbreaks of similar coronaviruses”.

“We are encouraged by the rapid progress of our S-Trimer vaccine development for 2019-nCoV and hope to support global efforts in fighting this epidemic,” said Joshua Liang, Chief Strategy Officer and Board Director at Clover. “To this end, we recognize that collaborations will be critical to accelerating the development of a successful new vaccine in times of emergency, and we invite any interested regulatory, academic or industry parties to contact us for this noble common cause.”

About Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Clover Biopharmaceuticals is a global, clinical-stage, research-based biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing transformative biologic therapies, with a focus on oncology and autoimmune diseases, as well as viral vaccines. Having raised more than US$ 100 million in total capital since 2016, Clover is utilizing its proprietary Trimer-Tag© technology platform to develop novel biologics targeting trimerization-dependent pathways. Additionally, Clover is leveraging its in-house cGMP biomanufacturing capabilities to develop select biosimilars. For more information, please visit our website: www.cloverbiopharma.com. www.cloverbiopharma.com.

About Trimer-Tag© Technology

Trimer-Tag© is an innovative drug development platform which allows the production of novel, covalently-trimerized fusion proteins. Many major disease targets are trimerization-dependent such as the tumor necrosis factor superfamily (involved in extrinsic apoptosis, immune co-stimulation and inflammation) as well as enveloped RNA virus antigens responsible for entry into host cells. Clover is using Trimer-Tag technology to create trimerized fusion proteins that are able to effectively target these previously undruggable pathways.

About Wuhan Coronavirus 2019-nCoV

The new coronavirus identified in late 2019 has been officially named by WHO as 2019-nCoV on January 12, 2020. Coronavirus is a family of enveloped RNA viruses that include MERS and SARS, both of which caused serious human infections of respiratory system. 2019-nCov has never before been found in human, and since this outbreak was first reported in late-2019, the virus has so far infected over 40,000 people and has caused over 900 reported deaths (as of February 9, 2020). It has been declared a Public Health Emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO). Currently there is no vaccine available for the virus.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:38aMONGOLIA ENERGY : (1) the new sgm and book closure; and (2) change in timetable of the capital reorganisation
PU
03:38aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Appendix 3G
PU
03:38aVICTORY CITY INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary announcement
PU
03:38aYANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Supplemental announcement - continuing connected transaction in relation to the 2020 posco coal sales agreements
PU
03:38aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE KSC : KFH Pioneer in Recruitment, Raising Bar of Kuwaiti Youth
PU
03:38aCHINA INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT : Interim report 2019
PU
03:38aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Change in Director's Interest Notice x3
PU
03:38aJUNEFIELD DEPARTMENT STORE : Supplemental announcement on continuing connected transaction in relation to provision of mortgages
PU
03:38aTINYBEANS : IMF provides positive assessment of the Philippines; supports BSP Legislative Agenda
PU
03:38aTINYBEANS : Indicative Auction Calendar for the Term Deposit Facility for Q1 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO LT : SoftBank set for sharp quarterly profit drop amid pressure from Elliott
2HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Taiwan's Foxconn gets OK to restart plant in Zhengzhou, China - source
3EXCLUSIVE: Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile salt flat
4China CPI Hits Over 8-Year High Amid Virus Outbreak, Lunar New Year
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group