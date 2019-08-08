Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clover Technologies Provides Business Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

Clover Technologies Group (“Clover” or “the Company”) today issued the following statement providing a business update:

Clover is operating in the ordinary course of business and its number one priority remains serving its customers. Clover is confident in the strength of its platform and market leadership position due to its healthy sales pipeline and continued efforts to identify key strategic investments that enable the Company to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities. With respect to its financial position, the Company has substantial liquidity, including a significant amount of cash on its balance sheet, which will allow Clover to continue to meet the needs of its business and customers.

We also wish to address certain speculative reports disseminated in an industry trade publication. Contrary to a report regarding a transfer of ownership to a new strategic investor and provision of additional capital, Clover has not executed any such transaction at this time and cannot provide any assurances as to whether any such transaction will occur in the future.

Clover, in close coordination with its advisors, is evaluating strategic options to address its existing capital structure.

About Clover Technologies Group

Clover Technologies Group is the global leader in helping businesses reclaim value by innovating new solutions for retired assets. Founded in 1996, Clover is one of the fastest growing, privately held companies in the United States with over 60 locations in 18 countries. Clover is the world’s largest collector and recycler of empty printer cartridges. The complete line of Clover’s quality toner and ink is available through leading office products distributors and resellers and marketed under a variety of private label brands. Clover uses this same industry-leading reverse logistics business model to service the rapidly expanding wireless market with a comprehensive portfolio of mobility device lifecycle solutions. Clover Wireless delivers market-leading service and value to its customers through a full range of repair, reclamation and trade-in solutions within the global mobile device, personal computing and portable electronic assets ecosystems. To learn more, visit www.clovertech.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:01pLIGHTSPEED POS : shares hit new high as first-quarter revenues surge 38 per cent
AQ
06:01pDELTA 9 CANNABIS : Receives Conditional Approval to List on TSX
AQ
06:01pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN 100 Celebrations in Charlottetown, PEI on August 10th at Confederation Centre of the Arts
AQ
06:01pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) – Quarterly Preference Share Dividends
PU
06:01pRANPAK : Form s-8
PU
06:01pLa-Z-Boy Announces Moves to Optimize Supply Chain
GL
05:59pBenco Dental announces strategic alliance with Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.
GL
05:59pUNITI : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pAVNET : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pNAVIDEA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3BAYER AG : Bayer buys BlueRock in $600 million bet on stem cell therapies
4XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
5GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group