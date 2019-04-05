Cloverleaf Announces Addition of Two Independent Directors

Cloverleaf Cold Storage (“Cloverleaf”), a leading cold storage warehousing company serving customers across the United States, today announced the appointment of Phil Hawkins and Richard Paradise to its Board of Directors.

Phil Hawkins previously was the President and Chief Executive Officer of DCT Industrial Trust Inc., a leading industrial real estate company, from 2006 to 2018, when it was acquired by ProLogis. Mr. Hawkins continues to serve on the Board of Directors of ProLogis as well as on the Board of Corporate Office Properties Trust, a REIT focused on owning, developing, and operating high quality office and data center properties. He has more than twenty years of experience managing both public and private companies.

Richard Paradise previously was the Chief Financial Officer at Dematic Group, a leading supplier of warehouse automation technology, software and services, from 2014 to 2016. He has more than twenty years of finance experience in both public and private companies, and will serve as Chair of Cloverleaf’s Audit Committee.

“We are delighted to welcome Phil and Rich to Cloverleaf’s Board of Directors,” said Daniel Kaplan, Co-CEO of Cloverleaf. “Their extensive experience across the logistics and real estate verticals, as well as their capital markets and public company expertise, will be invaluable in the next chapter of Cloverleaf’s growth.”

About Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Cloverleaf Cold Storage (www.cloverleaf.com) was founded in 1952, and is a top 5 public refrigerated warehouse company in North America, operating 24 warehouses across its Midwestern, Southeastern and Southern locations. In January 2018, Cloverleaf received a strategic investment by private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone (NYSE: BX).

