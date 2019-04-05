Cloverleaf Announces Addition of Two Independent Directors

Cloverleaf Cold Storage (“Cloverleaf”), a leading cold storage
warehousing company serving customers across the United States, today
announced the appointment of Phil Hawkins and Richard Paradise to its
Board of Directors.
Phil Hawkins previously was the President and Chief Executive Officer of
DCT Industrial Trust Inc., a leading industrial real estate company,
from 2006 to 2018, when it was acquired by ProLogis. Mr. Hawkins
continues to serve on the Board of Directors of ProLogis as well as on
the Board of Corporate Office Properties Trust, a REIT focused on
owning, developing, and operating high quality office and data center
properties. He has more than twenty years of experience managing both
public and private companies.
Richard Paradise previously was the Chief Financial Officer at Dematic
Group, a leading supplier of warehouse automation technology, software
and services, from 2014 to 2016. He has more than twenty years of
finance experience in both public and private companies, and will serve
as Chair of Cloverleaf’s Audit Committee.
“We are delighted to welcome Phil and Rich to Cloverleaf’s Board of
Directors,” said Daniel Kaplan, Co-CEO of Cloverleaf. “Their extensive
experience across the logistics and real estate verticals, as well as
their capital markets and public company expertise, will be invaluable
in the next chapter of Cloverleaf’s growth.”
About Cloverleaf Cold Storage
Cloverleaf Cold Storage (www.cloverleaf.com)
was founded in 1952, and is a top 5 public refrigerated warehouse
company in North America, operating 24 warehouses across its Midwestern,
Southeastern and Southern locations. In January 2018, Cloverleaf
received a strategic investment by private equity funds affiliated with
Blackstone (NYSE: BX).
