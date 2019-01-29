Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cluen Announces 2019 Sponsorship of AESC Global Conferences for Leading Executive Search Firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 06:06am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global executive search software provider, Cluen announces their sponsorship of AESC’s 2019 conferences for executive search and leadership consultants. As part of their 22-year partnership with AESC, Cluen will collaborate with AESC’s global membership as a premier sponsor of “Create the Future,” AESC’s 2019 series of conferences created for the executive search and leadership consulting community and their clients.

As AESC’s three conferences—this year in New York, Sydney and Amsterdam—will focus on delivering the future of global leadership, Cluen supports the evolution of smart executive talent acquisition with its Cluen Encore solution. The strategic alliance between Cluen and AESC represents the commitment of both organizations to exemplary service to the executive search and leadership consulting profession. Cluen’s industry-leading software, and more than two decades of experience servicing the executive search sector, provides search firms with customizable, technology-forward solutions to nurture important relationships, track historical data and win new business. 

“Actualizing digital transformation is a critical focus for the client organizations that AESC Members serve. Today’s search firms are also prioritizing their own digital journeys. Having robust and agile technology in place is a critical component of that. AESC Members play such a critical role helping organizations to digitally transform with the right leadership, it’s essential their own firms have the right software solutions to effectively conduct business and deliver a superior experience for their clients,” said Karen Greenbaum, President and CEO of AESC. “We are proud to partner with Cluen—a dedicated leader in executive search software.”

Andrew Shapiro, CEO of Cluen commented: “At Cluen, we understand how important it is to leverage emerging technologies and constantly evolve to meet the latest needs of search firms. Cluen is committed to delivering a superior database solution that matches the unique needs of each AESC Member firm. With this in mind, we are especially excited to announce our latest product release, Encore Max. Completely re-built from the ground up, Encore Max is our next-generation, browser-based talent solution. We are proud to be a long-term, trusted partner of AESC and look forward to collaborating with AESC Members at AESC conferences and throughout the year.”

About Cluen
Cluen has decades of recruitment database implementation experience spanning six continents. Our latest platform, Encore Max, is browser-based, aggregates competitive insights and delivers powerful, yet simple-to-execute reports. Cluen's technology is proven for search firms of all sizes, whether boutique or of global scale. Cluen’s experts consult with search firms around the world every day on best practices for relationship-driven search and data compliance. Visit cluen.com or email info@cluen.com to learn more.

About Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants
Since 1959, AESC has set the quality standard for the executive search and leadership advisory profession. AESC Members, ranging in size from large global executive search and leadership advisory firms and networks to regional and boutique firms, represent 9,000+ trusted professionals in 1200+ offices, spanning 70+ countries. AESC Members are recognized leaders of global executive search and leadership advisory solutions. They leverage their access and expertise to place, find and develop more than 80,000 executives each year in board of directors and C-level positions for the world’s leading organizations of all types and sizes. Dedicated to strengthening leadership worldwide, AESC and its members share a deep commitment to the highest quality standards in executive search and leadership consulting—for the benefit of clients and the profession. We Shape. Connect. Educate. Learn more about us at aesc.org.

###

Contact:
Joe Chappell, AESC
jchappell@aesc.org  
+ 1 (646) 757 5492


aescLarge.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:57aSpeedcast Wins Contract for Fully-Managed Communications with Fred. Olsen Windcarrier
PR
06:56aGRAPHIC PACKAGING : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:56aUNDER ARMOUR : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings and Conference Call Date
PR
06:56aRYDER SYSTEM : Honors Mexican Trucking Companies for Service Excellence during Ninth Annual Recognition Event
BU
06:56aEyeGate Pharmaceuticals to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York City
GL
06:56aAO SMITH : A. O. Smith achieves record sales and net earnings in 2018
PR
06:54aADVANTECH : Launches CRV-430 Series 43" 4K2K Curved Touch Monitors
PU
06:54aVPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Monthly Report
PU
06:53aAUTOLIV : Sweden's Autoliv delays 2020 targets as car markets slow
RE
06:53aMetals Advance on Weaker Dollar as Trade Talks Set to Resume
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : owner of biggest U.S. power utility, files for bankruptcy
3DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
4SALESFORCE.COM : SAP plans restructuring after signs of weakness emerge
5VALE : VALE : Five arrested, including three Vale staff, after Brazil dam disaster

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.