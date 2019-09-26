Clumio : Packs More Strategic Punch Into Leadership and Investor Teams

Appoints Chadd Kenney as Vice President and Chief Technologist and Adds Doug Merritt as Series B Investor to Accelerate Execution of Data Management Vision

Clumio, innovators of authentic SaaS for enterprise backup, announced today the appointment of Chadd Kenney as VP and Chief Technologist and the addition of Doug Merritt as a Series B investor in the company. Clumio's momentum is attracting top industry players as the company executes on its data management platform vision.

Kenney will report directly to the CEO, Poojan Kumar, and will focus on guiding the long-term product roadmap, on building the Clumio technology partner ecosystem, and helping enterprises understand the right way to leverage the cloud for data protection. Kenney joins Clumio from Pure Storage where he was VP, Products and Solutions. Prior to being a founding member of the technical staff at Pure, Kenney held various roles at EMC including Field CTO and principal engineer.

Merritt is a well-known industry executive and investor and is ahead of the curve in the data era. He currently serves as President and CEO of Splunk Inc. “The volume of data continues to grow at exponential rates, creating massive opportunities for those that are able to leverage this vast resource,” said Doug Merritt. “Clumio is leveraging the power of the public cloud to deliver backup as SaaS, giving control and usefulness of a massive dataset back to the enterprise.”

This adds to the recent announcement of Clumio’s $51 million in funding received over two rounds: A Sutter Hill Ventures-led Series A round and a Series B round driven by Index Ventures with significant participation from Sutter Hill Ventures.

“The enterprise demand for the simplicity of SaaS is growing as is the need to better manage data protection in a multi-cloud world,” said Poojan Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Clumio. “With Chadd and Doug as part of our team, we can capitalize on their unique insights to take advantage of these trends to the benefit of our customers.”

“Legacy products disguised as SaaS do nothing more than copy the complexity of backup into what should be a much simpler and safer experience in the public cloud,” said Kenney. “Now is the time for enterprises to move the critical business requirement of backup to the cloud and to do so with a SaaS-first mindset.”

Kenney joins an executive team with a reputation for bringing disruptive technologies to market for leading companies like EMC, Data Domain, Nutanix, Pure Storage, ServiceNow, and Sky High Networks. To read more about the Clumio leadership team, click here.

Co-founded in 2017 by Kumar, Clumio is a secure, backup as a service that enterprises moving aggressively to the cloud can use to protect workloads like VMware Cloud on AWS and native AWS services. Clumio authentic SaaS consolidates protection of primary data centers, remote sites and cloud-resident data with no hardware or software to size, configure, manage - or even buy at all.

