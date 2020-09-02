Clune Construction Announces Its Next Generation Of Leadership

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clune Construction (Clune) is excited to announce the promotion of several seasoned Clune executives who will become the new leadership of Clune Construction. The announcement comes as previous CEO, Bill Abromitis, retires after more than 30 years in the construction industry.

Clune has a long, proud history of promoting from within. In keeping with this culture, Dave Hall has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Ben Walker has been named the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO). Hall and Walker, who combined celebrate 45-years with the company, have spent the majority of their careers on Clune's front lines, managing projects for some of the most respected companies throughout the U.S.

Hall and Walker will join Clune's current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Tom Nickele, to steer the company toward continued growth and success. All three individuals possess a strong passion for Clune's culture of providing the best services to its clients and treating employees like family.

Dave Hall joined Clune as a Project Manager in 1996 and through the years has worked his way up to become CEO. Most recently he served as Clune's President of the Midwest Region. Under his leadership, the region has consistently been recognized on ENR Magazine's list of Top General Contractors, and was ranked the 27th Largest Midwest General Contractor in 2020. In addition, Clune's Chicago office has been recognized multiple times as a Best Place to Work by Crain's Chicago Business, including #1 Best Place to Work in 2020 among large companies. Hall also started and served as the head of Clune's Mission Critical Department, which grew significantly under his leadership. In 2019, Clune was ranked by Building Design + Construction Magazine as the 12th largest data center construction firm in the U.S. Hall holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from Purdue University.

Ben Walker, who has overseen the operations of Clune's New York office since 2013, has been named the company's COO. He previously served as President of the New York Region. Walker started at Clune more than 20 years ago as an intern at their Chicago headquarters. His presence as one of the strongest leaders in the field eventually led to him working alongside Hall to establish the firm's Mission Critical Department. Under Walker's leadership in New York, the office has seen substantial growth, and was ranked the 20th Largest General Contractor by ENR Magazine in 2020. It has also been named one of the Best Places to Work in New York by Crain's New York Business, including #1 Best Place to Work in 2019. Walker earned his Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from Purdue University.

Tom Nickele will continue to serve as CFO. Nickele has more than 35 years of financial and accounting experience, with 20 years of experience serving as a CFO. He oversees all aspects of Clune's Finance and Accounting, Information Technology and Corporate Administration. In addition, he is responsible for the strategic management of the company's Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Nickele holds a Bachelors of Business Administration in Accounting from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and is a Registered Certified Public Accountant.

In addition, Karen Mari has been promoted to Executive Managing Director, and is now a member of the Executive Management Committee. She has been with the company for 27 years, starting out as a Project Administrator in 1993. She has played a key role in the firm's growth and success every step of the way. Mari oversees all administrative functions for Clune's six offices and 600 employee-owners including Risk Management, Human Resources, Payroll, and Office Management. She has been instrumental in the establishment of Clune's outstanding benefits package, which includes 100% paid health insurance premiums for all Clune employees and their families. This package plays a big part in Clune's consistent ranking as a Best Place to Work in all of its regions.

"With these bright minds at the helm, I am confident that Clune Construction will continue the success we have experienced and enjoyed over these last 20-plus years." said Mike Clune, Chairman of Clune Construction. "A great deal of Clune's success can be attributed to our promote-from-within culture, which is exhibited in these promotions. I'm extremely confident in their abilities, their expertise and most importantly, their proven ability to lead."

