Cluster : Raises $1.9M to Transform Hiring Engineers in the Manufacturing Industry

03/13/2019 | 09:31am EDT

  • Investment led by Mark Cuban, ECMC Group, strategic edtech and workforce CEOs
  • Cluster launches the first U.S. marketplace matching Industry 4.0 skills to jobs at Aviation, Aerospace, Defense and Automotive companies in Southern California
  • Founded by Wisconsin native and online learning veteran Kim Taylor, Cluster was inspired by her family’s history in advanced manufacturing

Cluster, the first U.S. marketplace matching Industry 4.0 skills and jobs, announced that it closed a $1.9 million seed round of financing.

American industrial companies are being transformed by technology. More than 1.3 million manufacturing jobs have been added since the end of the recession. The resurgence of jobs has brought on a workforce crisis as companies struggle to fill roles.

“Hiring experienced talent is the industrial sector’s most urgent priority amidst a tight labor market and a growing wave of retirements,” said CEO and Founder Kim Taylor. “We need to expand beyond the friction of resumes and job descriptions to a common language of skills.”

Engineering talent is vetted to join the platform and employers pay on a subscription model to access mid-to-senior level talent looking for full-time jobs. Cluster only matches people to jobs for which they are qualified.

“Our partners need people with specialized skills like Siemens NX or CATIA,” said Taylor. “Talent needs greater transparency around the skills they need to get hired. Cluster is part of a larger shift towards vertical marketplaces.”

The Wisconsin native was inspired by her family’s history in advanced manufacturing and her background in online education. Her previous edtech company was successfully acquired by global publishing firm John Wiley & Sons.

Cluster’s vision for the future is to expand beyond recruitment and help talent acquire new skills, higher wages and industry-recognized certifications.

Cluster plans to use the funds to grow the team and expand their relationships with employers, starting with Southern California.

The investment was led by billionaire Mark Cuban and ECMC Group. Additional investors include strategic edtech and workforce executives including: Frank Britt (CEO of Penn Foster), Dan Rosensweig (CEO of Chegg), Richard Sarnoff (Chairman of Media, Entertainment and Education, Americas at KKR), Mark Pincus (Founder of Zynga) and Nat Turner (CEO of Flatiron Health).

About Cluster

Cluster is transforming the way engineers are hired in the manufacturing industry. Based in Los Angeles, Cluster is the first U.S. marketplace matching Industry 4.0 skills to jobs in aviation, aerospace, defense and automotive companies in Southern California. Founded by Wisconsin native and edtech veteran Kim Taylor, Cluster was inspired by her family’s history in advanced manufacturing and her background in online learning. For more information, visit www.clusterinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
