Cluster : Raises $1.9M to Transform Hiring Engineers in the Manufacturing Industry

Cluster,
the first U.S. marketplace matching Industry 4.0 skills and jobs,
announced that it closed a $1.9 million seed round of financing.
American industrial companies are being transformed by technology. More
than 1.3 million manufacturing jobs have been added since the end of the
recession. The resurgence of jobs has brought on a workforce
crisis as companies struggle to fill roles.
“Hiring experienced talent is the industrial sector’s most urgent
priority amidst a tight labor market and a growing wave of retirements,”
said CEO and Founder Kim Taylor. “We need to expand beyond the friction
of resumes and job descriptions to a common language of skills.”
Engineering talent is vetted to join the platform and employers pay on a
subscription model to access mid-to-senior level talent looking for
full-time jobs. Cluster
only matches people to jobs for which they are qualified.
“Our partners need people with specialized skills like Siemens NX or
CATIA,” said Taylor. “Talent needs greater transparency around the
skills they need to get hired. Cluster
is part of a larger shift towards vertical marketplaces.”
The Wisconsin
native was inspired by her family’s history in advanced
manufacturing and her background in online education. Her previous
edtech company was successfully acquired by global publishing firm John
Wiley & Sons.
Cluster’s vision for the future is to expand beyond recruitment and help
talent acquire new skills, higher wages and industry-recognized
certifications.
Cluster plans to use the funds to grow
the team and expand their relationships with
employers, starting with Southern California.
The investment was led by billionaire Mark Cuban and ECMC Group.
Additional investors include strategic edtech and workforce executives
including: Frank Britt (CEO of Penn Foster), Dan Rosensweig (CEO of
Chegg), Richard Sarnoff (Chairman of Media, Entertainment and Education,
Americas at KKR), Mark Pincus (Founder of Zynga) and Nat Turner (CEO of
Flatiron Health).
About Cluster
Cluster is transforming the way engineers are hired in the manufacturing
industry. Based in Los Angeles, Cluster is the first U.S. marketplace
matching Industry 4.0 skills to jobs in aviation, aerospace, defense and
automotive companies in Southern California. Founded by Wisconsin native
and edtech veteran Kim Taylor, Cluster was inspired by her family’s
history in advanced manufacturing and her background in online learning.
For more information, visit www.clusterinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005257/en/