Co-Developers NRIA & US Construction Purchase & Plan New Designs at Delray Beach Oceanfront Hotel Location

The Wright by the Sea hotel, located on the ocean in Delray Beach, sold
for $25 million. The Purchaser, New Jersey-based National Realty
Investment Advisors LLC, and Co Developer US Construction Inc. will soon
close the hotel as they work on a redevelopment plan for the prized
oceanfront site. The buyer received a $22 million mortgage from
affiliates of New York-based Ares Commercial Real Estate management.
The last oceanfront condo built in Delray Beach was in 1974. The
available land for construction of new oceanfront residential units has
been limited due to zoning code limitations and lack of land for new
construction. These same factors are affecting land along the
Intracoastal in Delray. The last newly constructed building, Seagate
Residences, was located across from the beach, and it was built in 2007.
The Wright by the Sea hotel was built on its 1.8-acre site in 1953 and
has been under the same ownership for over 40 years. “We’re tapping into
the design expertise of several Delray Beach professionals to ensure we
get this right,” says Glenn La Mattina SVP of Property Management at
NRIA.
“Randall Stofft and his top-notch architectural design team are working
closely with us to design 'Ocean Delray,'" added John Farina,
President/CEO of US Construction. “This will definitely be a project
worthy of this rare oceanfront location. Randy has done amazing creative
work all across the country, but Ocean Delray is located in his
backyard, which makes it very important."
US Construction’s diverse portfolio of residential projects, range from
luxury townhome and condo developments to expansive, oceanfront
mansions. The projects are located in downtown Philadelphia PA, Brooklyn
New York and several oceanfront property single-family homes in Palm
Beach County. NRIA has developed about 715 units since 2010 and
currently has $335 million worth of projects in progress.
“It’s a little early to share the details, but we’re excited about what
lies ahead,” Farina noted. “Delray Beach has become one of the most
sought-after coastal towns in the United States, and there hasn’t been
an oceanfront offering in decades.” While plans are being finalized,
NRIA & US Construction have assembled a top professional marketing and
sales team for Ocean Delray. Stuart-based Cotton & Company will take the
marketing lead with IMI Living managing sales. No official sales release
date is available at this time.
Delray Beach prides itself in maintaining a local vibe and laid-back
lifestyle while providing all of the comforts of a larger city. The main
attraction: Delray’s pristine beaches - a 20-minute walk from downtown.
The downtown area, Atlantic Avenue, was named among the 10 great
American shopping streets by USA Today for its
walkability and mix of civic, residential, local and national retailers,
restaurants and hospitality.
ABOUT US CONSTRUCTION
Since 2007 and its ongoing expansion, US Construction has helped
contribute to the story and values of communities in Philadelphia, New
York, and South Florida, all while helping to preserve each
neighborhood's rich individual history, and at the same time adding in a
bit of fresh personality. Over the past 10 years U.S Construction has
developed and constructed more than 1500 luxury homes and units among 50
different complexes and has been a leader in redeveloping prime
neighborhood locations.
ABOUT NRIA
National Realty Investment Advisors, NRIA, has developed about 715 units
since 2010 and currently has $337 million worth of projects in progress.
The firm also currently has a portfolio of nearly 1,000 rental/managed
units on the east coast.
