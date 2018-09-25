Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Offering its Primer Design Services to the Growing $7 Billion PCR Industry

Company to Customize and License Products Based on CoPrimer? Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2018 / The patent-pending CoPrimer? platform technology of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, proprietary platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, is now available to enterprises and research institutions as a part of the company's CoDX Design? services.

Polymerase chain reaction (''PCR'') is a method of testing a plant, animal, or human subject to detect the existence of a genetic sequence, such as that belonging to a particular virus or bacteria, a human gene that predicts a high likelihood of cancer, or a plant gene that is associated with drought resistance. If the sample tests results are positive, it indicates that the target genetic material (the sequence of DNA or RNA belonging to the disease, bacteria, or gene) was present in the sample. The results can assist doctors and diagnosticians with determining what treatment - if any - a patient requires, or what crops grow better under different conditions; however, the accuracy of the results depends on several factors, including the quality of the test, and the capability of the test's design to understand the nature of the molecules.

The advanced mathematics of the CoDX Design software predicts how DNA and RNA react under certain conditions. Proprietary algorithms screen thousands of possible locations on a gene to take the guesswork out of PCR test design, allowing Co-Diagnostics design associates to quickly and efficiently create highly specific CoPrimers that can be optimized to run on many PCR diagnostic platforms. Customers can then license and use the bespoke CoPrimers sets to develop diagnostic products in anticipation of clinical validations; the technology can also be used by clinical laboratories to design and verify their own laboratory developed tests (''LDTs'').

A recent market research report estimates that across the product and end-user segments, the PCR market value worldwide is expected to grow at a high-digit CAGR to about $7 Bn over the next 8 years. The clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology segments are all expected to grow over this time period with North America dominating the global PCR market. CoDX Design services and licensing CoPrimers gives researchers and developers in all of these fields an advantage over the competition.

CoPrimers' ability to virtually eliminate the source of false positive test results, referred to as ''primer-dimers,'' and to utilize any combination of primer sets without concerns of cross-reactivity in multiplex reactions, are the key to making the CoPrimer platform an improvement over other PCR technology. Companies and laboratories interested in utilizing CoDX Design services to save money through more efficient, higher-performing PCR applications can contact the company at: info@codiagnostics.com.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

About BDA International, Inc.:

BDA International is an independent global Investor Relations firm offering a wide range of IR-related analysis, research and advisory services. In particular, we provide strategic action plans, and investor/market perception studies to help entities improve communication with customers and investors and increase their visibility.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in liquid biopsy and SNP detection, (iv) use of the Company's liquid biopsy tests by laboratories, (v) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company's products and markets, (vi) increased sales in the near-term, (vii) flexibility in managing the Company's balance sheet, (viii) anticipation of business expansion, and (ix) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

M. Dost

BDA International

www.bda-ir.com

services@bda-ir.com

SOURCE: Co-Diagnostics, Inc.