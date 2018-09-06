Log in
Co-Founder of Silicon Valley in Your Pocket Presents Keynotes at the Venture Capital Forum at the 4th America Digital Congress of Business and Technology 2018

09/06/2018

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-founder Jeff Wallace of Silicon Valley In Your Pocket, an online platform allowing global entrepreneurs to access Silicon Valley content, coaching & connections as they build viable businesses from anywhere in the world, will be presenting a keynote address at the Venture Capital Forum of the 4th Latin American Digital Congress of Business and Technology 2018 on September 6, 2018, in Santiago de Chile. The will feature delegations from more than twenty-two countries including China, India, USA, Canada, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica, Uruguay and Chile. 

The 4th America Digital Congress of Business and Technology 2018 is a huge round table where decision makers, government authorities, C-level executives in the TIC and Digital industries sit down to explore trends, network actively, and establish contacts for doing business in the Americas. More than 100 global experts will participate in five Specialized Latam Forums: Latam Telco Forum, Digital Bank Forum, Latam C-level Forum, a Latin American Forum on Digital Governments and an IoT & Smart City Forum. Wallace’s keynote will address the key elements of startup fundraising across various stages of maturity.

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to be in Latin America to speak at the forum and to have an opportunity to meet global leaders in the technology industry," said Jeff Wallace. “Chile has a vibrant startup ecosystem led in large part by Start-Up Chile’s global efforts, and getting to speak at the Congress is a wonderful opportunity to meet so many within the LATAM startup community."

Beth Trier
Trier & Company
beth@triercompany.com 


 

 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
