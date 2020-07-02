Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Co-authors Christie Somes and Gerald D. Alpern PhD, invite readers to ‘Meet Carey Jones'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 12:01am EDT

YAMPA, Colo., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Meet Carey Jones” (published by Archway Publishing) is the result of 12 years of therapy and support groups. What began as a healing journey for Christie Somes evolved into research and presentation of help for others. Co- authored by her therapist, Gerald D. Alpern PhD, this book provides insights and awareness on preventing future assaults and recovering from sexual abuse.

 

Somes is a survivor of childhood sexual assaults that happened when she was just 4 and 5 years old. She carried many of the effects of her abuse for decades, not understanding the debilitating emotional, mental and physical tolls the abuse created. In order to confront these effects, she has gone through a 12-year journey of therapy and group support to bring about understanding, learning and healing. Her personal knowledge of the subject of childhood sexual abuse and the practical information she learned through the healing process forms the basis for “Meet Carey Jones.”

 

“Meet Carey Jones” is based on Somes’ connection to her childhood imaginary friend, Carey Jones. With all of her complexities, Carey represents everything good. She is an epitome of courage, vulnerability and strength. In this book, readers will learn the facts about childhood sexual abuse, how to recognize signs of sexual abuse, ways to deal with it if it occurs, and prevention methods. They will learn that trauma is real, but recovery is possible.

 

The book is beneficial for adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse. It also provides excellent information for parents and educators helping a child to recover from sexual abuse while providing valuable guidance on the prevention of childhood sexual abuse. To purchase a copy of the book, visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-001214610.

 

“Meet Carey Jones”

By Christie Somes with Gerald D. Alpern PhD

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 244 pages | ISBN 9781480887527

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 244 pages | ISBN 9781480887510

E-Book | 244 pages | ISBN 9781480887534

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Christie Somes is a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She is an entrepreneur, certified yoga instructor and an avid hiker. As a lover of the outdoors, she can also be found snowshoeing and horseback riding. Somes lives with her husband on their ranch in Colorado, and above all else, she enjoys spending time with family and friends.

 

Gerald D. Alpern PhD., is a former full professor at Indiana University Medical School and a clinical and developmental psychologist. His “Developmental Profile” series (wpspublish.com/DP3), which evaluates children's development, has been used throughout many countries for more than 30 years. His clinical practice of more than 50 years involved working with children, families and individuals. His writings include publications for both professionals and the lay public. His last book, “Vets for Vets,” is based on his hands-on work with the traumas of returning veterans. His contributions to the present book reflect his extensive clinical experience dealing with childhood traumas.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
888-242-5904
pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:50aDecision of the Swiss Takeover Board on the non-existence of the obligation to make an offer with regard to Meyer Burger Technology Ltd
TE
12:39aDORMAKABA : signs agreement to divest its project installation business in Norway
PU
12:35aFLATEX AG : record half-year and three-digit growth rates
EQ
12:32aAEON : Japan to shut or mothball 100 ageing coal-fired power plants - Yomiuri
RE
12:31aNapp Pharmaceuticals Announces European Commission Approval of Invokana® (canagliflozin) Label Update to Reflect Improved Renal Outcomes in Patients With Diabetic Kidney Disease and Type 2 Diabetes
BU
12:24aIndustry Leaders Collaborate to Develop Singapore's First End-To-End Decarbonisation Process to Mitigate Climate Change
PU
12:20aManganese X Subsidiary, Disruptive Battery Corp., Conducts Air Disinfectant Tests
NE
12:16aSERBA DINAMIK : bags 3 overseas contracts worth RM543.5m
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP : Isolation and distance drives innovation
2U.S. Commerce official resigns, viewed as moderating voice on China export issues
3CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Fuel demand shock threatens future of Australia's oil refineries
4MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : Decision of the Swiss Takeover Board on the non-existence of the obligation to ma..
5DORMAKABA : DORMAKABA : signs agreement to divest its project installation business in Norway
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group