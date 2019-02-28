Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Co-op Bank losses edge up as it struggles with turnaround

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 04:37am EST
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch of The Co-operative Bank in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Co-operative Bank edged deeper into the red in 2018 due to tough market conditions, higher payouts for past mis-selling of insurance and the rising cost of a major IT project.

The lender's adjusted loss before tax increased to 140.7 million pounds from 140.3 million pounds the previous year.

Co-op Bank has struggled to turn around its performance after its near-collapse and rescue by a consortium of U.S. hedge funds in 2017.

Chief executive Andrew Bester told Reuters the bank's owners were committed to "a multi-year transformation of the bank", despite market speculation that continuing losses could see them seek an exit through a sale.

"We’ve done a five-year plan, we’re working towards getting the business into a strongly profitable position by 2023," Bester said.

He said the lender faced an "extremely competitive market" but Brexit uncertainty had no discernible impact on customer behaviour to date.

A jump in exceptional costs weighed on the lender's finances, including the cost of separating from its former parent company the Co-operative Group's IT systems.

Expenditure on so-called strategic projects nearly doubled to 94.3 million pounds, up from 53.3 million the previous year.

Co-op Bank said the IT separation would complete this year.

REDRESS COSTS

An increase in claims for mis-sold payment protection insurance - part of a wider industry scandal - pushed up redress costs to 31.7 million pounds from 27.4 million pounds the previous year.

The loss ate into the bank's core capital buffer - a key measure of a lender's resilience - which fell to 22.3 percent from 24.7 percent the previous year, although the bank remains well capitalised relative to its rivals.

Co-op Bank increased its net mortgage lending to 1.4 billion pounds, but reported a fall in current accounts to 1.3 million, down from 1.4 million, which it said was primarily down to the closure of dormant accounts.

"What I’m not interested in is a blind pursuit of customer numbers at all cost. For me it’s about customers that are engaged in what we do," Bester said.

The company's first operating profit since 2013 showed the lender was moving in the right direction, he added.

With one-off costs stripped out, the firm reported an operating profit of 14.7 million pounds, compared with an operating loss of 84 million pounds the previous year.

The bank's net interest margin - a measure of underlying profitability - also increased to 2.05 percent, up from 1.73 percent.

Co-op Bank said it planned to expand its business banking operations despite missing out last week on the largest grants available under a 775 million pound competition fund stumped up by larger rival RBS to appease regulators.

The lender is taking part in a separate part of the fund, known as the incentivised switching scheme.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Rachel Armstrong/Mark Potter and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Iain Withers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:57aStocks fall for third day as investors dial down trade hopes
RE
04:56aFrench 'Yellow Vests' protests cost 0.2 percentage points of growth - Le Maire
RE
04:44aBMW, Daimler pool resources on automated driving technology
RE
04:44aBMW, Daimler pool resources on automated driving technology
RE
04:43aSouth Africa's slow growth hurts Imperial Logistics' outlook
RE
04:37aCo-op Bank losses edge up as it struggles with turnaround
RE
04:35aChina's Factory Activity at Lowest Level in Three Years
DJ
04:31aUK shares dragged lower by Rolls-Royce, British American Tobacco
RE
04:16aChina Service Trade Deficit Widened Slightly to $22.8 Billion in January
DJ
04:13aUK business confidence slides to lowest since month of Brexit referendum - Lloyds
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
3ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5FREENET GROUP : FREENET AG: freenet Group meets targets set for 2018 and expects results for 2019 to remain st..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.