Co-pilot of downed Lion Air 610's family files suit against Boeing in Chicago

CHICAGO, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Law firm Gardiner Koch Weisberg & Wrona today filed a lawsuit against The Boeing Company on behalf of the family of Harvino, the co-pilot of Lion Air Flight 610, who died when the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft crashed into the Java Sea on October 29, 2018. All 189 people on board died upon impact.

The complaint was filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County, and alleges that the aircraft's sensors provided inaccurate information to the flight control system, improperly activating an anti-stall system that caused the aircraft to nose-dive directly into the ocean minutes after the flight had begun.

"The plane was unreasonably dangerous because its sensors provided inconsistent information to both the pilots and the aircraft," said GKWW attorney Thomas G. Gardiner. "The anti-stall system should not have automatically engaged and forced the aircraft's nose down."

The complaint also alleges that the instruction manuals provided by Boeing with the brand-new plane, a $120 million 737 MAX 8, were insufficient, leading to the death of the pilots, crew and passengers.

"Boeing failed to provide proper instructions, policies and procedures to enable the pilots to override the anti-stall system," said GKWW attorney John R. Wrona. "Despite their heroic efforts, the aircraft's malfunctioning flight control systems prevented the pilots from regaining control of the aircraft."



Harvino served as the co-pilot with Captain Bhayve Suneja during the ill-fated flight. Both men were experienced pilots, having logged over 5,000 and 6,000 flight hours prior to the disaster.



Attorneys for the plaintiff, Thomas G. Gardiner and John R. Wrona both have extensive experience in catastrophic injury and wrongful death lawsuits. Together, they have secured more than $85 million in recoveries on behalf of clients. Gardiner also has held a lifelong interest in aviation, as both his father and son are pilots.



Case Info: # 2018L013938, filed in Cook Co. Circuit Court.

Media Contact: Kate Gardiner, 312-725-0146, kate@greyhorse.cc

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-pilot-of-downed-lion-air-610s-family-files-suit-against-boeing-in-chicago-300771338.html

SOURCE Gardiner Koch Weisberg & Wrona