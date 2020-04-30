Log in
Coach owner Tapestry to start reopening North America stores

04/30/2020 | 08:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Coach store on Madison Avenue in New York

Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc said on Thursday it would begin reopening some stores in North America as it looks to recover from the financial damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales of luxury goods companies have been among the worst hit in the retail space as fashion capitals in Italy, France and the United States virtually halted business activity and restricted people's movement to help curb the virus spread.

Tapestry said about 90% of its stores were either closed or operating on shortened hours during its third quarter, but it will reopen about 40 stores in North America for contactless curbside pickup services beginning May 1.

The New York fashion house, which also makes Kate Spade handbags, has already reopened most of its stores in China, where the outbreak began, and said business there was starting to gradually improve.

"We have seen a degree of normalcy return in certain areas first impacted, including mainland China and Korea, and expect to apply lessons learned as, over time, additional countries and regions reopen," the company said in a statement.

But sales are expected to take awhile to bounce back fully as the global economy heads for a deep recession.

Tapestry's net sales fell 19.4% to $1.07 billion in the third quarter ended March 28, it's biggest drop in at least 15 years, according to data from Refinitiv.

The figures provide the first look at the financial hit American high-end accessories makers are facing from the global health crisis.

European rivals Hermes, Gucci owner Kering and Louis Vuitton owner LVMH have already reported a massive drop in sales.

Tapestry's shares, which have fallen about 37% this year, fell a further 6% in premarket trading.

The company reported a net loss of $677.1 million, compared to a profit of $117.4 million a year earlier, as costs surged.

The company said it wrote down the value of its brand assets by $267 million and struck off $211 million of goodwill from its Stuart Weitzman unit, as store closures hit cash flows.

Excluding items, the company lost 27 cents per share, bigger than the 12 cents per share loss analysts were expecting, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Supriya Kurane)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 0.21% 681.8 Real-time Quote.2.25%
KERING -2.39% 464.2 Real-time Quote.-18.58%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.51% 360.25 Real-time Quote.-13.13%
