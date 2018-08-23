CoachTube Announces Patrick Willis as New Online Instructor

Former San Francisco 49er and 6-Time All-Pro Linebacker’s “Build the Best” Linebacker Training Course Now Available On-Demand



AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoachTube , the first and only two-sided marketplace for aspiring athletes and coaches, today announced that Patrick Willis, former 6-time NFL All-Pro linebacker with the San Francisco 49ers, joined the roster of premier CoachTube instructors and will teach a new online, on-demand instructional course for linebackers, Build the Beast .

In his class, Willis takes the same passion and drive that led his team to 4 straight conference championships and a Super Bowl and channels it towards developing young linebackers into elite playmakers. Designed to be a comprehensive linebacker training course, Willis’ Build the Beast class is a complete training program – from stretching, drills, and film study to nutrition and mindset. Students will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn Willis’ pro tips to impose their will on defense with superb form and technique against the run, in man and zone coverage, and at the point of contact.

“I’ve had the privilege to learn from and be inspired by some of the best football coaches at all levels throughout my career, and I’m honored to share the knowledge, techniques, and philosophy that I picked up along the way,” said Patrick Willis, CoachTube instructor. “No matter what stage my students are in their development, my course will help them in their journey to reach their full potential on the football field. I look forward to creating additional videos to supplement my Build the Beast program in the near future.”

“We are thrilled to bring a player of Patrick Willis’ caliber to our network of expert coaches,” said Wade Floyd, founder of CoachTube. “As one of the greatest linebackers to play in NFL, Patrick played the position at the highest level and brings a wealth of expertise that he is eager to convey to help his students achieve their goals. CoachTube is the ideal vehicle for Patrick to deliver his message to eager athletes across the country and around the globe, on-demand at their convenience.”

In addition to football, CoachTube features a wide range of on-demand sports instructional courses, including baseball, basketball, lacrosse, tennis, track and field, soccer, hockey, cricket, golf, fencing, gymnastics, martial arts, rugby, running, skating, skiing, snowboarding, softball, squash, swimming, volleyball, wrestling, and other sports.

About CoachTube

CoachTube provides every athlete in the world access to the instruction, knowledge, and motivation they need to grow and progress as athletes and students via premium online training courses from the world’s best coaches and players. These lessons are available on-demand, so that students can learn anywhere, at any time. Additionally, CoachTube gives coaches the control and flexibility to easily create courses, monetize their work, build their brand, and support their community. CoachTube has over 1,300 courses taught by more than 500 coaches, which have been viewed by over 1 million users since going live in 2015. The company was founded by Austin-based entrepreneur Wade Floyd. For more information about CoachTube, visit www.coachtube.com .

