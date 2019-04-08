Log in
Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Collaborates with Bose to Bring Bose Frames and Audio Augmented Reality to the Desert for the First Time

04/08/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival App will be Enhanced with the New Bose Audio Augmented Reality Platform

Goldenvoice and audio company Bose have joined together to bring audio augmented reality experiences with Bose Frames to Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. As the exclusive wearable technology provider of the festival, Bose enhanced the official Coachella smartphone app with new features made possible by Bose AR, the world’s first audio augmented reality platform. The integration will unlock special audio content for festival-goers who use the app while wearing Bose Frames. This is the first time Bose Frames and Bose AR will be integrated into a music festival.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005531/en/

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival collaborates with Bose to bring Bose frames and audio augment ...

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival collaborates with Bose to bring Bose frames and audio augmented reality to the desert for the first time. (Photo: Business Wire)

By pairing their Bose Frames with the Coachella app, users will be able to access and hear exclusive, real-time audio notifications and helpful updates about the festival, including reminders for their favorite artist’s scheduled performances and more. Bose Frames combine the protection and style of premium sunglasses with the functionality and performance of wireless headphones. Through their proprietary open-ear audio design, fans will be able to enjoy the exclusive festival content, as well as listen to their own music throughout the day in between performances – without missing any of the sounds of Coachella around them.

“We’re proud to see this exclusive content made available through Bose AR at Coachella,” said Crystal MacKenzie, head of marketing, Bose AR. “Fans who pair their Bose Frames with the app while attending the show will be able to spend more time looking up and seeing what’s going on around them, while accessing information that will help make their experience even better.”

Bose Frames will also be available for sale to attendees in the merchandise tents at the festival this year. Fans can also bring their own Bose Frames from home or order a pair online at Bose.com.

ABOUT GOLDENVOICE

Goldenvoice, creators of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival, also produces Arroyo Seco Weekend, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival and operates Los Angeles music venues including the Fonda Theatre, El Rey Theatre, Shrine Auditorium, and The Novo. Beginning as an independent punk rock promoter in 1981, Goldenvoice now promotes over 1800 shows a year in California, Nevada, Alaska, Arizona, Hawaii and Canada.

ABOUT BOSE

Bose Corporation was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar G. Bose, then a professor of electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Today, the company is driven by its founding principles, investing in long-term research to develop new technologies with real customer benefits. Bose innovations have spanned decades and industries, creating and transforming categories in audio and beyond. Bose products for the home, in the car, on the go and in public spaces have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music.

Bose Corporation is privately held. The company’s spirit of invention, passion for excellence, and commitment to extraordinary experiences can be found around the world — everywhere Bose does business.


© Business Wire 2019
