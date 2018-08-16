Log in
Coal Authority : New fees for permission to enter or disturb mining interests

08/16/2018 | 01:16pm CEST

The changes to fees will take effect from 1 October 2018 and all fees will be inclusive of VAT.

Fees are determined by:

  • the area of application
  • the number of boreholes
  • the number of mine entries to be investigated or treated

The minimum fee for any application will be £111.00.

Area of application

For the area of application, the cost will be £111.00 per 0.1 hectare, up to a maximum of £2775.00 for 2.5 hectares or above.

Any number of shafts or adits within this area are included within the area fee.

Number of boreholes

Where boreholes are planned for initial investigation purposes only, these will be charged at £55.50 per borehole.

Should treatment then prove necessary, then a further application would be required to cover the whole treatment area at £111.00 per 0.1 hectare, but the initial application fee will be deducted from this.

Mine entries to be investigated or treated

Shaft and adit investigation or treatment will be charged at £111.00 each, when not included within the above applications.

Further information about fees

For further information regarding fees in connection with applications for permission to enter or disturb coal mining interests, please contact:

Disclaimer

The Coal Authority published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 11:15:04 UTC
