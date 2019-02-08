Coal Authority : New royalty unit prices for Data Use Licences

The Coal Authority has undertaken a pricing review and are changing the royalty unit prices for their Data Use Licence.

The changes to the royalty unit prices will take effect from 1 April 2019.

Data set Royalty unit Area for Mining Report Intervention £0.49 Child Phase £0.38 Coalfield Consultation Areas £0.30 Coal Mining Related Hazards £0.35 Country £0.00 Court Order £0.46 Court Order Amendments £0.30 Licence Areas £0.38 Legal Notices £0.32 Licence table £0.30 Mine Gas £0.30 Mine Entries £0.88 Coal Outcrops £0.47 Parent Phase £0.60 Probable Workings £0.31 Section 46 notices £0.75 Seam table £0.30 In Seam Level Contours £0.66 In Seam Levels £0.70 Site Investigations £0.31 Underground Workings £0.73 Unlicensed Opencast £0.31 Working Dates £0.67 Coal Authority subsidence damage claim £0.97 Geological Disturbance - faults £0.67 Geological Disturbance - fissures & breaklines £0.31 Licensed roadways £0.67 Licensee Area Of Responsibility £0.67 Shallow Coal Workings £0.82 Spine Roadways £0.67

These royalty unit prices are exclusive of VAT.

Further information

For further information, please contact the Coal Authority's data solutions team - datasolutions@coal.gov.uk