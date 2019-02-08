Coal Authority : New royalty unit prices for Data Use Licences

The Coal Authority has undertaken a pricing review and are changing the royalty unit prices for their Data Use Licence.
The changes to the royalty unit prices will take effect from 1 April 2019.
|
Data set
|
Royalty unit
|
Area for Mining Report Intervention
|
£0.49
|
Child Phase
|
£0.38
|
Coalfield Consultation Areas
|
£0.30
|
Coal Mining Related Hazards
|
£0.35
|
Country
|
£0.00
|
Court Order
|
£0.46
|
Court Order Amendments
|
£0.30
|
Licence Areas
|
£0.38
|
Legal Notices
|
£0.32
|
Licence table
|
£0.30
|
Mine Gas
|
£0.30
|
Mine Entries
|
£0.88
|
Coal Outcrops
|
£0.47
|
Parent Phase
|
£0.60
|
Probable Workings
|
£0.31
|
Section 46 notices
|
£0.75
|
Seam table
|
£0.30
|
In Seam Level Contours
|
£0.66
|
In Seam Levels
|
£0.70
|
Site Investigations
|
£0.31
|
Underground Workings
|
£0.73
|
Unlicensed Opencast
|
£0.31
|
Working Dates
|
£0.67
|
Coal Authority subsidence damage claim
|
£0.97
|
Geological Disturbance - faults
|
£0.67
|
Geological Disturbance - fissures & breaklines
|
£0.31
|
Licensed roadways
|
£0.67
|
Licensee Area Of Responsibility
|
£0.67
|
Shallow Coal Workings
|
£0.82
|
Spine Roadways
|
£0.67
These royalty unit prices are exclusive of VAT.
Further information
For further information, please contact the Coal Authority's data solutions team - datasolutions@coal.gov.uk
Disclaimer
