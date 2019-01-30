Coal Authority : Newton Fund supports 4 projects on flooding and drought in SEA

Hydrometeorological hazards pose a direct threat to lives and livelihoods of people living in South East Asia, from death and injury to damaged or destroyed homes, businesses, transport links, power supplies and agricultural land. Climate change and population growth are increasing the number of people at risk, and changes in land-use and the expansion of urban areas has led to a shift in how floods and droughts impact communities.

With support from the Newton Fund, the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), the Economic & Social Research Council (ESRC), and the Vietnam National Foundation for Science and Technology Development (NAFOSTED) are pleased to announce 4 joint projects looking into impacts of flooding and drought. These projects are expected to kick off in 2019 and will run for 30 to 36 months.

Valuing the benefits of blue/green infrastructure for flood resilience, natural capital and urban development in Viet Nam

Lead investigators: Dr Tobias Borger, University of St Andrews and Dr Van Giai Phong Tran, Hue University

Comp-Flood: Compound flooding in coastal Viet Nam

Lead investigators: Dr Ivan Haigh, University of Southampton and Dr Nguyen Nghia Hung, Southern Institute of Water Resource

Slow Onset Hazard Interactions with Enhanced Drought and Flood Extremes in an At-Risk Mega-Delta

Lead Investigators: Professor Stephen Darby, University of Southampton and Dr Nguyen Ngoc Huy, National Center for Water Resources Planning and Investigation

An Interdisciplinary Approach to Understanding Past, Present and Future Flood Risk in Viet Nam

Lead Investigators: Dr Jeffrey Neal, University of Bristol and Dr Nam Khanh Pham, University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City

This bilateral programme between Vietnam and the UK is a component in the joint programme among NERC, ESRC and five partner countries in South East Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. A total of 18 projects will be supported with the hope to improve understanding of the impacts of these hazards in the region.

NERC Associate Director of Research Ned Garnett said:

To increase resilience in countries prone to hydrometeorological hazards, we need to gain a better understanding of the likely environmental and social impacts. This programme of research will deliver this understanding enabling the development and implementation of effective adaptation and mitigation measures. For example, helping local communities to design effective flood defences or restore natural defences, such as mangroves.

For more information, please visit NERC and NAFOSTED websites.

Further information

Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) is the UK's main agency for funding and managing research, training and knowledge exchange in the environmental sciences. Our work covers the full range of atmospheric, Earth, biological, terrestrial and aquatic science, from the deep oceans to the upper atmosphere and from the poles to the equator. We coordinate some of the world's most exciting research projects, tackling major environmental issues such as climate change, environmental influences on human health, the genetic make-up of life on Earth, and much more. NERC is part of UK Research & Innovation, a non-departmental public body funded by a grant-in-aid from the UK government.

Economic & Social Research Council (ESRC) funds research into the big social and economic questions facing us today. They also develop and train the UK's future social scientists. Their research informs public policies and helps make businesses, voluntary bodies and other organisations more effective. Most importantly, it makes a real difference to all our lives. The ESRC is a member of UK Research & Innovation.

The National Foundation for Science and Technology Development (NAFOSTED) was established in February 2008 under the Government's Decree. NAFOSTED's establishment and operation is evaluated as one of the important imprints in the renovation process of science and technology management mechanism. NAFOSTED plays an active role in promoting scientific research activities nationwide as well as bilateral cooperation with foreign countries.

The Newton Fund builds research and innovation partnerships with 17 partner countries to support their economic development and social welfare, and to develop their research and innovation capacity for long-term sustainable growth. It has a total UK Government investment of £735 million up until 2021, with matched resources from the partner countries. The Newton Fund is managed by the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and delivered through 7 UK delivery partners.

