Coal Headwear : Shifts Manufacturing Operations to Combat COVID-19 With Face Masks

05/07/2020 | 07:31pm EDT

Amidst this Worldwide Pandemic, the Headwear Company Develops and Produces Face Masks to Protect the Community

Today, Coal Headwear officially announces its line of face masks to combat the worldwide pandemic, Coronavirus (COVID-19). Available in packs of three, the first stage of non-surgical masks are available for purchase online: www.coalheadwear.com/collections/face-masks?utm_source=facemask&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=facemask.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200507006212/en/

Coal Headwear Shifts Manufacturing Operations to Combat COVID-19 With Face Masks (Photo: Business Wire)

Coal Headwear Shifts Manufacturing Operations to Combat COVID-19 With Face Masks (Photo: Business Wire)

“Since its inception in 2002, Coal’s tradition has been about evolution,” says Marketing Manager, Mat Savage. “This pandemic is affecting everyone across the world; and in our efforts to evolve with the times, I’m glad the brand and our team are doing something to make a difference - to help combat this disease and protect the community.”

During this time, Coal Headwear is working to support brands and small businesses by making branded masks for the brands/organizations to sell. Coal has a confirmed project with B4BC and some other non-profits/advocates the brand has worked with in the past. Additional businesses Coal is producing face masks for include: Sub Pop Records, Boeing and Macdonald-Miller alongside smaller businesses like: Grumpy’s Burgers (Ketchum, ID) and Neon Wave (Snow/Surf Retailer in Rochester, NY).

Wearing a mask has become the new normal and as individuals adapt to the new mandates, Coal Headwear has designed face masks to help keep people safe. As safety measures ramp up, the company is also working on additional, higher-end versions of the face mask with filtering systems. Available for pre-order in a multitude of colors and patterns, the face masks come in a pack of three for $36.00 and will ship in two to three weeks. Customers are also able to custom design face masks through the Coal Customs site.

For more information on the brand, please visit: coalheadwear.com. And keep up with Coal Headwear on Facebook and Instagram.

About Coal Headwear:

In 2002, Coal set out with a vision to create a line of high-quality, beautifully functional headwear, blazing a trail through an industry that historically dismissed headwear as an afterthought accessory. What started as a humble side hustle drawing from deep roots in art, skate, and snowboard culture, has evolved into a lifestyle brand and a platform for creation and making connections.

Since the beginning, we’ve remained true to that original vision while discovering exciting new sources of design inspiration, evolving our product offering, and growing the Coal family.

All these years later, we’re still doing what we love, continuing to introduce design, materials, and craftsmanship innovations to excite our ever-growing community. The Coal tradition has always been about evolution. We’re honored to keep carrying the torch and forging connections with adventurers.


© Business Wire 2020
