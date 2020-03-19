Coalescing Agents Market | Demand from Emerging Economies to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The coalescing agents market is expected to grow by USD 259.99 million during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

Developing nations such as China and India have emerged as manufacturing hubs in APAC. Many vendors are shifting their operations to such countries due to the availability of raw materials, low-cost labor and transportation, and relaxed government regulations. The Chinese government has significant investment plans in the development of urban infrastructure over the next decade. The Indian government is also planning to invest heavily in urban infrastructure projects over the next 20 years, which will have a positive impact on the growth of construction, automotive, and personal care industries. This will increase the demand for coalescing agents from emerging economies, which will be one of the key factors driving the growth of the global coalescing agents market size.

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of DIY will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2019-2023.

Coalescing Agents Market: Growing Adoption Of DIY

Increasing disposable income and the rise in consumer spending on home remodeling and improvement projects will boost the consumption of paints and coatings by residential end-users. Moreover, the demand for paints and coatings from do-it-yourself (DIY) consumers is high in western countries such as the US, Canada, and Germany. DIY activities are increasing with the rising focus of the younger population on cost saving. Therefore, the increasing adoption of DIY is expected to fuel the demand for paints and coatings, as premium paints are becoming easy to use and are versatile. This will drive the growth of the coalescing agents market during the forecast period.

“Factors such as the growth of housing and construction sectors, rising demand for architectural coatings, and the increasing use of adhesives in medical applications will have a significant impact on the growth of the coalescing agents market size during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Coalescing Agents Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the coalescing agents market by type (hydrophilic coalescing agents and hydrophobic coalescing agents), Application (paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, inks, and others), and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

APAC will provide ample growth opportunities for coalescing agents companies. The increasing use of adhesives by the packaging industry in the formulation of packaging products such as cartons, corrugated boxes, and flexible packaging products is driving the growth of the market in this region. The increased infrastructural and construction activities in countries such as India, China, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia will also contribute to the growth of coalescing agents market in APAC.

