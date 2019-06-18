Coalescing Agents Market Worth USD 259.99 Million, at 5% CAGR During 2019-2023| Technavio

According to Technavio Research Report "Coalescing Agents
Market by type (hydrophilic, and hydrophobic), application (paints and
coatings, adhesives and sealants, inks; and others), and geographic
regions (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) is
witnessed to grow USD 259.99 million, at a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005393/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global coalescing agents market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Free sample report contains market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more – Request for Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Global+Coalescing+Agents+Market+2019-2023&type=sample&src=report
Global Coalescing Agents Market: Rising
adoption of DIY
Increasing disposable income and the rise in consumer spending on home
remodeling and improvement projects will boost the consumption of paints
and coatings by residential end-users. Moreover, the demand for paints
and coatings from do-it-yourself (DIY) consumers is high in western
countries such as the US, Canada, and Germany. DIY activities are
increasing with the rising focus of the younger population on cost
saving. Therefore, the increasing adoption of DIY is expected to fuel
the demand for paints and coatings, as premium paints are becoming easy
to use and are versatile. This will drive the growth of the coalescing
agents market during the forecast period.
“Apart from the rising adoption of DIY, other factors such as the
growth of housing and construction sectors, rising demand for
architectural coatings, and the increasing use of adhesives in medical
applications will have a significant impact on the growth of the
coalescing agents market size during the forecast period,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio.
Speak to Research Expert @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Global+Coalescing+Agents+Market+2019-2023&type=customization
Global Coalescing Agents Market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global coalescing agents market
by type (hydrophilic, and hydrophobic), application (paints and
coatings, adhesives and sealants, inks; and others), and geographic
regions (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America)
The APAC region led the coalescing agents market in 2018, followed by
Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. The growth
of the coalescing agents market in APAC can be attributed to several
factors such as the growing demand from end-user industries such as
paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, and inks. There are several
applications for coalescing agents in the construction, packaging, and
transportation industries. The growth of infrastructural and
construction activities in countries such as China, India, Japan,
Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines is also expected to drive
market growth during the forecast period.
Global Coalescing Agents Market: Rising demand
from emerging economies
Rising demand for coalescing agents from emerging economies is mainly
due to the growth of the construction, automotive, and personal care
industries in emerging countries such as China, the Philippines, India,
Indonesia, the Russian Federation, Thailand, and Brazil. Moreover, the
number of manufacturing plants is increasing significantly in these
countries owing to the wide availability of raw materials, inexpensive
labor, and the presence of favorable government policies for FDI. Such
factors are expected to increase the demand for coalescing agents from
emerging economies, thereby, fueling market growth during the forecast
period.
Few Major Vendors in the Coalescing Agents Market are:
-
BASF SE
-
Cargill Inc.
-
DowDuPont Inc.
-
Eastman Chemical Co.
-
Evonik Industries AG
Browse Industries Reports @ Specialty
Chemicals
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005393/en/