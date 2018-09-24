Log in
Coalfire : Joins PCI Security Standards Council Forensic Investigator Program

09/24/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a provider of cybersecurity advisory services, announced today that the company has joined the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) Forensic Investigator Program. As a PCI Forensic Investigator, Coalfire will help organizations determine the occurrence of a cardholder data compromise, how it may have occurred and how organizations can mitigate data compromise risk going forward.  

(PRNewsfoto/Coalfire)

"We're proud to join the PCI SSC Forensic Investigator Program," said Adam Shnider, Executive Vice President of Commercial Services at Coalfire. "This approval showcases Coalfire's expertise in the cybersecurity space, especially Coalfire's incident response capabilities. With more organizations adopting emerging and cloud technologies, we're able to bring our significant experience with these technologies and public cloud providers to support rapid forensic assessments and post-breach solutions."

Shnider was recently selected to the 2018-2019 PCI SSC Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (GEAR) to represent Coalfire. This roundtable will be an advisory board comprised of senior executives from PCI assessor companies and is designed to gather input on PCI assessor programs including training content and qualification requirements.

The PCI SSC Forensic Investigator Program was created to align industry requirements for identifying and approving forensic investigators. PCI SSC manages a centralized public listing of PCI Forensic Investigators. PCI SSC assessed Coalfire's methods, quality control and credentials before accepting the company on the Council's centralized listing of approved investigators.

The PCI Security Standards Council is the governing organization and open forum responsible for the development, management, education and awareness of PCI Security Standards, including the Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), the Payment Application Data Security Standard (PA-DSS) and the Point to Point Encryption Standard (P2PE).

About Coalfire
Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public-sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for more than 17 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe.

For more information, visit Coalfire.com.

Press Contact:
Mike Gallo
For Coalfire
212-239-8594
Luminacoalfire@luminapr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coalfire-joins-pci-security-standards-council-forensic-investigator-program-300717272.html

SOURCE Coalfire


© PRNewswire 2018
