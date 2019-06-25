Log in
Coalition : Partners With Curricula to Bring Effective Security Awareness Training to Cyber Insurance Policyholders

06/25/2019 | 09:09am EDT

Coalition policyholders will receive free security awareness training and lower cyber insurance premiums if they have an active training program in place

Coalition, the first technology-enabled cyber insurance solution, and Curricula, the market leader in effective security awareness training, today announced a partnership to bring Curricula’s security awareness training program to small and midsize businesses.

Coalition policyholders receive Curricula’s security awareness training directly through Coalition’s cyber risk management platform. Every Coalition policyholder receives 15 free users and discounted pricing thereafter. In addition, Coalition is offering lower cyber insurance premiums to every policyholder who has an active security awareness training program in place.

Curricula's security awareness platform delivers a series of short episodes throughout the year that train employees on how to protect against today's most common security threats, including phishing, social engineering, and malware. Curricula also enables customers to run phishing tests that train employees to dodge simulated attacks.

“The vast majority of security incidents result from human error and can be entirely avoided with the right training,” said Joshua Motta, Founder & CEO of Coalition. “The problem for most organizations is that launching a security training program is both expensive and complicated. Together with Curricula, we are proud to offer an engaging, turnkey training platform for SMBs that is dead simple to use and free for many.”

“Curricula has a mission to help make cyber security education simple and fun, and partnering with Coalition was the perfect opportunity to continue to expand our mission,” said Nick Santora, CEO of Curricula. “Together, Coalition and Curricula will continue to reduce today’s biggest cyber risk by focusing on employee education and awareness.”

For more information about the partnership, read Coalition's blog.

About Coalition

Coalition, the cyber risk solution from Joshua Motta and John Hering, combines comprehensive insurance and free cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. Backed by A+/A rated insurers Swiss Re Corporate Solutions and Argo Group, Coalition provides companies with up to $10M of cyber and technology insurance coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Coalition's cyber risk management platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyber attacks. Coalition is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information about Coalition, visit www.coalitioninc.com or follow us on Twitter @SolveCyberRisk.

About Curricula

Curricula is a cyber security awareness training platform designed to teach companies how to avoid getting hacked. The Curricula platform is filled with fun, story-based training episodes to engage employees and build a strong security culture. An integrated phishing simulator enables organizations to train their employees how to defend against real-world social engineering attacks.

Curricula is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more about building a security culture with Curricula, visit www.getcurricula.com.


© Business Wire 2019
