Coastal Cloud : Achieves Salesforce Master Navigator Designation for Delivering Expertise in CPQ & Billing

Coastal Cloud, a Platinum Salesforce Consulting Partner, today announced it has achieved Salesforce Master Navigator designation for delivering expertise and depth of knowledge in CPQ & Billing.

Today, everyone and everything is becoming smarter and more connected than ever before. To help customers digitally transform their business around the customer, Coastal Cloud has delivered proven solutions that connect and synchronize business processes and data on the Salesforce platform.

Comments on the News

“We are honored to be recognized as a Master Navigator for Salesforce CPQ. Our team has worked incredibly hard serving and delivering value for our clients in order to earn this designation. Salesforce enables us to help our clients drive accelerated, predictable growth, and we are proud to be recognized for our expertise,” says Brendan Sullivan, Managing Director, Quote-to-Cash Practice, Coastal Cloud.



“We are thrilled to recognize Coastal Cloud as a Salesforce Master Navigator in CPQ & Billing for their deep expertise and their ability to deliver the highest level of customer success in that category,” says J.C. Collins, SVP and COO, industries & partners, Salesforce.



“Our company needed to streamline our sales process and reduce overall sales cycle time. The biggest issue was having over 1,000 SKUs and we were looking into reducing it and make our sales team life easier. We were happy to have Coastal Cloud's expertise in CPQ and the configuration tools Salesforce has to offer that our team did not have any experience with. Coastal's team was very easy to get along with and collaborate together with the whole way,” says Ira Kolomiets, Manager, Magento (an Adobe Company).

Salesforce Master Navigator

Salesforce Master Navigators are agency or consulting partners recognized for their practice expertise for a specific Salesforce product or industry. A designation within the Salesforce Partner Program, Master Navigators must achieve specific goals and delivery objectives, as well as drive customer success with multiple, validated Salesforce implementations.

Coastal Cloud is an award winning Salesforce Platinum Partner that provides proven solutions to improve every aspect of a business. They have industry expertise in Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Nonprofits, Communications & Media, High Tech, Private Equity and more. Coastal Cloud has earned a 9.9/10 Customer Satisfaction rating on the Salesforce AppExchange and is the #1 rated Consulting Partner on G2Crowd.com. Coastal Cloud attributes their success to a unique company culture, nimble expert on-shore only teams, and a focus on delivery quality and long term customer relationships.

