Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Coastal Cloud : Achieves Salesforce Master Navigator Designation for Delivering Expertise in CPQ & Billing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 12:59pm EST

Coastal Cloud helps clients build customer-centric business solutions powered by Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, CPQ & Billing

Coastal Cloud, a Platinum Salesforce Consulting Partner, today announced it has achieved Salesforce Master Navigator designation for delivering expertise and depth of knowledge in CPQ & Billing.

Today, everyone and everything is becoming smarter and more connected than ever before. To help customers digitally transform their business around the customer, Coastal Cloud has delivered proven solutions that connect and synchronize business processes and data on the Salesforce platform.

Comments on the News

  • “We are honored to be recognized as a Master Navigator for Salesforce CPQ. Our team has worked incredibly hard serving and delivering value for our clients in order to earn this designation. Salesforce enables us to help our clients drive accelerated, predictable growth, and we are proud to be recognized for our expertise,” says Brendan Sullivan, Managing Director, Quote-to-Cash Practice, Coastal Cloud.
  • “We are thrilled to recognize Coastal Cloud as a Salesforce Master Navigator in CPQ & Billing for their deep expertise and their ability to deliver the highest level of customer success in that category,” says J.C. Collins, SVP and COO, industries & partners, Salesforce.
  • “Our company needed to streamline our sales process and reduce overall sales cycle time. The biggest issue was having over 1,000 SKUs and we were looking into reducing it and make our sales team life easier. We were happy to have Coastal Cloud's expertise in CPQ and the configuration tools Salesforce has to offer that our team did not have any experience with. Coastal's team was very easy to get along with and collaborate together with the whole way,” says Ira Kolomiets, Manager, Magento (an Adobe Company).

Salesforce Master Navigator

Salesforce Master Navigators are agency or consulting partners recognized for their practice expertise for a specific Salesforce product or industry. A designation within the Salesforce Partner Program, Master Navigators must achieve specific goals and delivery objectives, as well as drive customer success with multiple, validated Salesforce implementations.

Additional Resources

Salesforce and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Coastal Cloud is an award winning Salesforce Platinum Partner that provides proven solutions to improve every aspect of a business. They have industry expertise in Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Nonprofits, Communications & Media, High Tech, Private Equity and more. Coastal Cloud has earned a 9.9/10 Customer Satisfaction rating on the Salesforce AppExchange and is the #1 rated Consulting Partner on G2Crowd.com. Coastal Cloud attributes their success to a unique company culture, nimble expert on-shore only teams, and a focus on delivery quality and long term customer relationships.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:26pGLOBAL HEALTHCARE REIT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:22pCIT's SCITI Labs and George Mason University Collaborate on Smart Building Technology Research
GL
01:22pSTATE STREET : Expands MediaStats Offering with Macro Linkages Indicators
BU
01:21pNASCENT BIOTECH INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERTIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:21pGRAPH BLOCKCHAIN : Update
AQ
01:21pGABELLI GLOBAL UTILITY & INCOME TRUST : Resets Dividend Rate to 4.00% for Its Series B Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares
BU
01:20pBarrick seeks to eclipse $1.5 billion asset sales target, eyes more copper
RE
01:20pCaribou Biosciences Announces New Methods to Harness Type I CRISPR-Cas Systems for Genome Engineering in Human Cells
BU
01:18pSSAB PUBL : New Duroxite 500 overlay plate for a combination of sliding wear and high impact
AQ
01:17pVOLKSWAGEN : Backs Targets Set out in Strategic Plan -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
3AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
5IQE PLC : IQE : shares plunge as UK tech firm hit by trade turmoil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group