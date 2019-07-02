Log in
Cobalt Boats, LLC to Participate in Made in America Product Showcase at the White House

07/02/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

NEODESHA, Kan., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, July 15, 2019, Cobalt Boats will participate in the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House.

“We are excited to once again host businesses from all 50 states at the White House to highlight and celebrate American-made products,” a White House official said. “In today’s booming economy, President Trump and his Administration are proud to tout businesses that create jobs and support our local communities.”

Businesses from each of the 50 states have been invited to display their products made and produced in the United States. Cobalt Boats plans to showcase American-made R5 Surf during the event.

About Cobalt: Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com

Press Inquiries:
Cobalt Boats company contact for press inquiries kellep@cobaltboats.com

The White House: Weston Loyd, weston@who.eop.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2019
