Cobalt Introduces the Next-Generation R6 Luxury Runabout

07/10/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

NEODESHA, Kan., July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the continuing popularity of boating as a family-oriented activity that promotes social responsibility, premium luxury manufacturer Cobalt Boats has announced the introduction of its all-new R6, a generational development in its acclaimed ‘Ultimate Runabout’ R-Series of sterndrive day boats. Incorporating the sleek lines, responsive handling, sporty performance and luxury appointments that are hallmarks of this series, the new R6 also adds significant measures of technology to provide owners with even more control, comfort and convenience.

Designed for a range of day-boat activities, the R6 is ideal for everything from an evening cruise to a full day of family fun. Setting a new standard for thoughtful utility, the R6’s array of amenities includes a stunning new user-friendly Cobalt Glass Cockpit built around two 10-in. Garmin touchscreen multifunction displays; newly designed cool-to-touch ‘Fresco Chil’ soft surfaces that provide temperature reductions of up to 20° on sunny days; new safety and lifestyle elements such as user-programmable multicolored ambient lights, a transom-mounted camera and a built-in security locator function; increased storage space for watersports equipment, personal items and, of course, cold beverages; enhanced audio configurations that range from six well-placed speakers to custom constellations of dedicated tweeters, subwoofers and midranges; a dash-mounted mobile phone cradle complete with wireless charger; a self-bailing cockpit feature; and even an electrically powered articulating helmsman’s chair.

The spacious cockpit is complemented by a fully enclosed head, a convertible cockpit passenger seat, an innovative new high-dock safety step, new color combinations, and structural enhancements such as all-composite stringers and bulkheads, with a more efficient hull design for greater stability and smoothness on the water.

“Based on the winning R-Series mix of luxury, style, performance and amenities, the new R6 is an expression of our continuing dedication to the needs and wants of our customers,” said Shane Stanfill, Cobalt’s President. “Combine the excitement of its new technology with the appeal of such timeless elements as our wrap-around, yacht-style seating and the Cobalt-developed flip-down swim step, and you can see how the R6 raises the bar for boating innovation, convenience and pleasure,” he added.

Currently entering production, the Cobalt R6 is available for order through Cobalt’s World Class Dealer Network.

About Cobalt:  Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c5198a2-20a2-4c8a-bd55-f5592f15896a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00ed6708-ac21-4ec5-874e-38aa6316d5bf

Contact: Kelle Pierce 
kellep@cobaltboats.com
1715 N. 8th St., Neodesha, KS 66757 
800-835-0256 
www.cobaltboats.com

Primary Logo

Cobalt Boats R6

Designed for a range of day-boat activities, the R6 is ideal for everything from an evening cruise to a full day of family fun.
Cobalt R6 Luxury Runabout

Versatile and capable, the R6 applies technology to the purpose of advancing comfort, performance and safety in Cobalt’s ‘Ultimate Runabout’ series.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
