Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based data protection,
today announced that the company’s Adaptive Data Protection™ (ADP)
platform is providing customers with the benefits of SAP®
Certified Integration for SAP HANA®. The ADP solution was one
of the first in the market to leverage the SAP HANA APIs, and it is
empowering Cobalt Iron customers — including a worldwide manufacturer, a
large energy corporation, and a leading food distributor — to protect
large and complex SAP HANA environments.
“SAP HANA users leveraging Cobalt Iron’s ADP can rest easy knowing they
are working with the most mature, comprehensive, and highest-scaling SAP
HANA certified integration available,” said Greg Tevis, vice president
of global strategy for Cobalt Iron. “SAP HANA is just one of many
enterprise workloads for which Cobalt Iron ADP provides integrated
protection, but it’s clearly important to many of our customers, given
the ongoing growth of the SAP HANA database management system as a
preferred platform.”
SAP HANA continues to be a popular and business-critical database
platform for numerous business solutions, and the protection of those
solutions and their associated data is vital to many companies. Cobalt
Iron customers enjoy the power of ADP protection for SAP HANA
environments, benefiting not just from comprehensive SAP HANA backup and
recovery, but also from automation and Analytics-Based Optimization™ of
SAP HANA data protection operations.
The Cobalt Iron ADP SaaS platform modernizes backup, delivering the
features and scale of enterprise data protection along with the
flexibility and economics of cloud consumption. ADP eliminates
complexity, reduces management, scales easily from terabytes to
exabytes, and provides the simplicity absent in today’s backup
technologies and tools.
Further information about Cobalt Iron and its ADP platform is available
at www.cobaltiron.com.
Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data
protection.
