Cobalt Iron Forges Partnership with DLT Solutions to Deliver Compass SaaS Data Protection to Public Sector Customers

03/10/2020 | 08:06am EDT

Cobalt Iron Inc. today announced a new partnership with DLT Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data and a premier government technology solutions aggregator, to represent Compass™, Cobalt Iron’s enterprise software as a service (SaaS) data protection solution. DLT will distribute Compass, inclusive of technical training and support resources, to the public sector with an initial focus on U.S. state and local governments, education (SLED), and healthcare organizations.

The agreement makes DLT the newest member of Cobalt Iron’s all-new IronClad Partner Advantage (IPA) program. IPA creates complete business ecosystems to help value-added resellers, value-added distributors, global systems integrators, and managed service providers build pipeline and maintain market share.

“Cobalt Iron’s Compass provides the public sector with a secure multi-cloud, analytics-driven data protection solution that is SaaS-based,” said Chris Wilkinson, senior vice president, Sales, DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company. “DLT’s government customers and channel partners are able to leverage a unified solution that delivers data protection in any technology environment – data centers, remote sites, and in the cloud.”

Cobalt Iron selected DLT based on the company’s specialized expertise in the public sector, a broad range of in-house SLED and federal contract vehicles, and access to DLT and Tech Data’s robust channel partner ecosystem.

“DLT Solutions is the ideal partner to help us grow market share and drive pipeline in the public sector,” said Rodney Foreman, chief revenue officer of Cobalt Iron. “DLT’s in-depth expertise and understanding of the IT needs and requirements of federal, state, local, and education entities will be invaluable as we continue to expand our go-to-market strategy for Compass in the public sector.”

To learn more about Compass and how to procure this IT solution, please contact DLT at sales@dlt.com.

Cobalt Iron: www.cobaltiron.com
DLT Solutions: www.dlt.com

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/200310CobaltIron-DLT.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/CobaltIron-DLTimage.png
Photo Caption: Cobalt Iron and DLT Solutions Logos


© Business Wire 2020
