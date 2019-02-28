Log in
Cobalt Iron and Vicom Infinity Partner in Delivering Smart, Secure, Automated Data Protection

02/28/2019 | 09:06am EST

Vicom Infinity Brings Expertise in Best-in-Class IT Solutions and Services to Distribution of Cobalt Iron Enterprise Data Protection Solutions

Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of enterprise data protection SaaS, and Vicom Infinity, a provider of world-class IT solutions and service, have signed a reseller agreement by which Vicom Infinity will distribute Cobalt Iron products, including the company’s Adaptive Data Protection (ADP) SaaS enterprise backup solution.

“Vicom Infinity is renowned for deploying platform and systems management tools that help organizations lower costs, reduce complexity, and enable breakthrough business agility,” said Mark Ward, chief operating officer at Cobalt Iron. “Our solutions bring those same benefits to enterprise data protection, and we’re pleased to be working with Vicom Infinity to pass those benefits on to its enterprise clients.”

Vicom Infinity is an IBM Premier Business Partner that supplies and supports IT enterprise systems. As a reseller of Cobalt Iron’s ADP SaaS backup solution, the company will be able to enhance its offering of data modernization solutions that deliver increased cost savings, simpler operations, and greater flexibility in protecting expansive data protection environments.

Cobalt Iron ADP modernizes backup, delivering features and scale of enterprise data protection along with the flexibility and economics of cloud consumption. ADP eliminates complexity, reduces management, scales easily from terabytes to exabytes, and provides the simplicity absent in today’s backup technologies and tools.

“Together, Vicom Infinity and Cobalt Iron have committed to data protection modernization at a 200-year-old financial institution, and we’re excited about our joint potential to help other enterprise organizations and service providers establish smarter, more secure, and more efficient backup operations,” said Tom Amodio, president at Vicom Infinity.

More information about Cobalt Iron and its products and technologies is available at www.cobaltiron.com. Additional information about Vicom Infinity is available at www.vicominfinity.com.

Vicom Infinity, Inc. we have one simple objective: Provide our customers with sophisticated IT solutions, through world-class IT products and uncompromising service.

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection.

PR Link: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/190228CobaltIron.docx

Photos:

Link: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/CobaltIron-VicomLogo.jpg
Description: Vicom Infinity Logo

Link: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/CobaltIronLogo.jpg
Description: Cobalt Iron Logo


© Business Wire 2019
