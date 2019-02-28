Cobalt Iron and Vicom Infinity Partner in Delivering Smart, Secure, Automated Data Protection

Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of enterprise data protection SaaS,
and Vicom Infinity, a provider of world-class IT solutions and service,
have signed a reseller agreement by which Vicom Infinity will distribute
Cobalt Iron products, including the company’s Adaptive Data Protection
(ADP) SaaS enterprise backup solution.
“Vicom Infinity is renowned for deploying platform and systems
management tools that help organizations lower costs, reduce complexity,
and enable breakthrough business agility,” said Mark Ward, chief
operating officer at Cobalt Iron. “Our solutions bring those same
benefits to enterprise data protection, and we’re pleased to be working
with Vicom Infinity to pass those benefits on to its enterprise clients.”
Vicom Infinity is an IBM Premier Business Partner that supplies and
supports IT enterprise systems. As a reseller of Cobalt Iron’s ADP SaaS
backup solution, the company will be able to enhance its offering of
data modernization solutions that deliver increased cost savings,
simpler operations, and greater flexibility in protecting expansive data
protection environments.
Cobalt Iron ADP modernizes backup, delivering features and scale of
enterprise data protection along with the flexibility and economics of
cloud consumption. ADP eliminates complexity, reduces management, scales
easily from terabytes to exabytes, and provides the simplicity absent in
today’s backup technologies and tools.
“Together, Vicom Infinity and Cobalt Iron have committed to data
protection modernization at a 200-year-old financial institution, and
we’re excited about our joint potential to help other enterprise
organizations and service providers establish smarter, more secure, and
more efficient backup operations,” said Tom Amodio, president at Vicom
Infinity.
Vicom Infinity, Inc.
customers with sophisticated IT solutions, through world-class IT
products and uncompromising service.
Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection.
protection.
