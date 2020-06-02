Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions : Announces Sale of Cobham RAD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), a leading provider of mission critical electronic solutions, today announced the sale of its Cobham RAD Inc. (Cobham RAD) radiation testing business in Colorado Springs, CO to Radiation Test Solutions, Inc. (RTS), a specialist in the design, analysis, and testing of semiconductor devices and materials for satellite, aircraft, and ground applications.

“During our strategic planning process, we determined that we were not the optimal owners of Cobham RAD,” said Shawn Black, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions. “This sale aligns with our strategic intent to focus on our core competencies in design and manufacture of RF, microwave, and millimeter wave solutions; digital processing, and power solutions for space, electronic warfare, radar, and missile applications. We have had a good working relationship with RTS and have been impressed by their technical capabilities and strong support of our customers. We feel confident that RTS will continue to provide that same level of support as they move forward with the business,” he continued.

“We are excited to continue to expand our capability and grow the business to support the increasing demand for our space-based testing services and satellite analysis,” said Malcolm Thomson, President, Radiation Test Solutions. “By bringing both companies together under one roof, RTS can ensure our ability to support the growing needs of the commercial space industry,” he continued.

Cobham RAD is a premiere provider of military standard (MIL-STD) radiation effects test services, heavy ion single event effects (SEE) testing, device preparation services prior to test, device screening and element evaluation, and quick turn prototype integrated circuit (IC) assembly. Learn more at www.cobhamaes.com/rad.

About Radiation Test Solutions, Inc.
RTS is a comprehensive radiation effects test and spacecraft analysis laboratory, offering gamma irradiation, neutron displacement damage, single event effects and Flash X-Ray/Prompt Dose testing. www.radiationtestsolutions.com

About Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions
Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES) provides a number of mission-critical and specialized solutions for harsh environments. Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions supplies defense, aerospace, security, medical and industrial markets with critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, and in the air and space, by moving data through off-the-shelf and customized products and subsystems including RF, microwave, and high reliability microelectronics, antenna apertures and motion control solutions. www.cobhamaes.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:26pINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - CORRECTION : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04:26pNY MAYOR : 8 p.m. curfew all week after post-protest mayhem
AQ
04:26pMONAT Global Extends Exclusive Mentoring Program With Leadership Coach John C. Maxwell
BU
04:23pTROILUS GOLD : Announces Upsized Bought Deal Financing to $22 Million
AQ
04:23pQOSINA : Provides Cost-Effective Off-the-Shelf and Custom Tubing
BU
04:22pBrattle Congratulates Judy Chang on Appointment as Undersecretary of Energy at MA Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs
PR
04:20pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : Chief Executive Officer to Speak at the S&P Global Ratings 2020 Virtual Insurance Conference
AQ
04:18pO'CHARLEY'S : “Hometown Heroes” Initiative Serves Thousands of Meals to Health Care Workers & First Responders Across the Country with Summer Expansion Focused on Additional Community Needs
BU
04:16pFIPP : Rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur les comptes consolidés 2019
PU
04:16pFIPP : Rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur les comptes annuels 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
3Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Tencent Rival Sees $2.6 Billion Offering -- WSJ
5ALCANNA INC. : ALCANNA : Reports 28% Growth in Sales and Gross Margin and the Sale of the Alaska Operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group