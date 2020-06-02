Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions : Announces Sale of Cobham RAD

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), a leading provider of mission critical electronic solutions, today announced the sale of its Cobham RAD Inc. (Cobham RAD) radiation testing business in Colorado Springs, CO to Radiation Test Solutions, Inc. (RTS), a specialist in the design, analysis, and testing of semiconductor devices and materials for satellite, aircraft, and ground applications.

“During our strategic planning process, we determined that we were not the optimal owners of Cobham RAD,” said Shawn Black, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions. “This sale aligns with our strategic intent to focus on our core competencies in design and manufacture of RF, microwave, and millimeter wave solutions; digital processing, and power solutions for space, electronic warfare, radar, and missile applications. We have had a good working relationship with RTS and have been impressed by their technical capabilities and strong support of our customers. We feel confident that RTS will continue to provide that same level of support as they move forward with the business,” he continued.

“We are excited to continue to expand our capability and grow the business to support the increasing demand for our space-based testing services and satellite analysis,” said Malcolm Thomson, President, Radiation Test Solutions. “By bringing both companies together under one roof, RTS can ensure our ability to support the growing needs of the commercial space industry,” he continued.

Cobham RAD is a premiere provider of military standard (MIL-STD) radiation effects test services, heavy ion single event effects (SEE) testing, device preparation services prior to test, device screening and element evaluation, and quick turn prototype integrated circuit (IC) assembly. Learn more at www.cobhamaes.com/rad.

About Radiation Test Solutions, Inc.

RTS is a comprehensive radiation effects test and spacecraft analysis laboratory, offering gamma irradiation, neutron displacement damage, single event effects and Flash X-Ray/Prompt Dose testing. www.radiationtestsolutions.com

About Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES) provides a number of mission-critical and specialized solutions for harsh environments. Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions supplies defense, aerospace, security, medical and industrial markets with critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, and in the air and space, by moving data through off-the-shelf and customized products and subsystems including RF, microwave, and high reliability microelectronics, antenna apertures and motion control solutions. www.cobhamaes.com

