Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions : Space Pedigree Aids in Coronavirus Fight

03/30/2020 | 09:03am EDT

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), a leading provider of mission critical electronic solutions, announced today accelerated demand for its technology to be used for rapid sequencing of coronavirus samples for analysis and to aid in diagnosing and treating coronavirus patients. Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions’ Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) are used in advanced devices used to deliver the genomic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 disease, enabling insights into how the virus is transmitted and how it evolves. CAES ASICs are also a key technology used by a leading global provider of computed tomography (CT) scanners used to help diagnose respiratory conditions. Cobham has recently seen an increase of approximately 30 percent in demand for its medical ASIC products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005084/en/

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions’ ASICs, designed utilizing the company's space pedigree, are used in advanced devices used to deliver the genomic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 disease, enabling insights into how the virus is transmitted and how it evolves. (Graphic: Business Wire)



“Developing and producing high performing electronic solutions that work the first time, every time under challenging conditions is in our DNA,” said Shawn Black, CEO, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions. “We entered the medical market twenty years ago, employing the same advanced engineering, development, and manufacturing expertise that we developed in the space industry. Working closely with our customers, we were able to balance their high performance needs with cost efficiency. Today, we are proud that our ASIC solutions are able to contribute to the world’s fight against the coronavirus.”

Leveraging an unparalleled space pedigree, particularly in radiation hardness and high reliability, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions has developed innovative digital and mixed-signal ASICs that perform in the harshest environments, including medical radiology. With an extensive portfolio of intellectual property and design libraries as well as on-site design, packaging, testing, and reliability analysis, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions ASICs provide customers with world-class performance, the highest levels of reliability and very long-term availability.

About Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES) provides a number of mission-critical and specialized solutions for harsh environments. Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions supplies defense, space, commercial aviation, security, medical, and industrial markets with critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, and in the air and space, by moving data through off-the-shelf and customized products and subsystems including RF, microwave, and high reliability microelectronics, antenna apertures and motion control solutions. www.cobhamaes.com


